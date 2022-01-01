Retail
Gordon GIROD
Gordon GIROD
Caen, Normandie
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Audit
Entreprises
CECOB DULAC
- Expert-Comptable et Commissaire aux Comptes Stagiaire
Caen, Normandie
2018 - maintenant
Responsable équipe comptable Caen
- Expertise-Comptable
- Commissariat aux Comptes
- Expertise Judiciaire
- Secrétariat Juridique (2018 - 2021)
BHN Expertise
- Collaborateur comptable
Caen, Normandie
2018 - 2018
LLA Experts-Comptables
- Stagiaire comptable
Saint-Contest, Normandie
2017 - 2017
Formations
Ordre des Experts-Comptables
Caen, Normandie
2020 - maintenant
Diplôme d'Expertise Comptable (DEC)
Université Caen Basse Normandie
Caen, Normandie
2017 - 2017
Diplôme Supérieur de Comptabilité et de Gestion (DSCG)
IAE Caen
Caen, Normandie
2015 - 2017
Master Comptabilité - Contrôle - Audit
IAE De Caen
Caen, Normandie
2014 - 2015
Licence Sciences Comptables et Financières
Lycée Technologique Sainte Ursule
Caen, Normandie
2012 - 2014
BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations
Lycée Technologique Sainte Ursule
Caen, Normandie
2009 - 2012
Baccalauréat Sciences et Technologies de la Gestion - Spécialité Comptabilité et Finance d'Entreprises
Réseau
Anne GARNAVAULT REMY
Anne Lise PIQUET
Caroline LANGENAIS
Damien CHARRIER
Juliette LOUVEL GERAUD
Louis BLONDEL
Marianne BORDEAUX
Marine BETTON
Marine VAN ROYE
Sophie PICOT
