Menu

Gordon GIROD

Caen, Normandie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Audit

Entreprises

  • CECOB DULAC - Expert-Comptable et Commissaire aux Comptes Stagiaire

    Caen, Normandie 2018 - maintenant Responsable équipe comptable Caen
    - Expertise-Comptable
    - Commissariat aux Comptes
    - Expertise Judiciaire
    - Secrétariat Juridique (2018 - 2021)

  • BHN Expertise - Collaborateur comptable

    Caen, Normandie 2018 - 2018

  • LLA Experts-Comptables - Stagiaire comptable

    Saint-Contest, Normandie 2017 - 2017

Formations

  • Ordre des Experts-Comptables

    Caen, Normandie 2020 - maintenant Diplôme d'Expertise Comptable (DEC)

  • Université Caen Basse Normandie

    Caen, Normandie 2017 - 2017 Diplôme Supérieur de Comptabilité et de Gestion (DSCG)

  • IAE Caen

    Caen, Normandie 2015 - 2017 Master Comptabilité - Contrôle - Audit

  • IAE De Caen

    Caen, Normandie 2014 - 2015 Licence Sciences Comptables et Financières

  • Lycée Technologique Sainte Ursule

    Caen, Normandie 2012 - 2014 BTS Comptabilité et Gestion des Organisations

  • Lycée Technologique Sainte Ursule

    Caen, Normandie 2009 - 2012 Baccalauréat Sciences et Technologies de la Gestion - Spécialité Comptabilité et Finance d'Entreprises

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :