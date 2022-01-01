Greg Maluma is a Zambian Martial artist, writer, actor and the founder and owner of Avondale Karate club. He was born on 5th May 1998 in Lusaka, Zambia. Greg Maluma is the second born in the family of 5, he started his early childhood education at mwalumina primary school. After writing his grade nine, Greg maluma went to chongwe secondary school were he completed his senior secondary.



After the completion of his senior secondary Greg Maluma went Natural Resource Development College to study agriculture engineering.



Greg maluma started Martial arts at the age of 14 in Kyokushin-kai under his first teacher Sensei Sidney njala. After some years passion and commitment Greg maluma earned his first dan black belt at the age of 18 years. Becoming one of the youngest black belts in full contact martial arts in Zambia. Maluma now holds a 3rd dan black belt at the age of 23 and he is the youngest 3rd degree black belt in Zambia. His senior student holds a 1st dan black belt.