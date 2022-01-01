Grégoire AMIRAT

-
The Adecco Group
- International Key Account Assistant
2018 - maintenant
International Sales Junior France representative, manage client request and the EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES
internal brand around 64 countries. Answer, supervises international tenders.
Working with Key account manager to sustain relationship with the key company clients. (current activity)
EXPERIeEtNCES PROFEdSaSnIsOlNesN6E0LLES
-
BOSCH
- Plant Manager Assistant Coordination
2018 - 2018
between the top management team, preparation and monitoring of the key meeting. In charge of VIP client and associate visits. Collecting and analyzing internal and external commercial and technical data.
Auditing the plant and conduct new improvement. (Internship 5 months)
LA CARTE - Paris
Cofounder et vice-president Creation and development of a new Startup of online ticketing service. Client relationship improvement, managing revenue and profitability. (current activity)
-
FOLIATEAM Digital Agility
- Junior Sales representative
2017 - 2017
(Key Accounts) within the team of the Strategic Sectorial
Markets. Commercial prospecting with the achieved objective of customer development, higher sales volumes and the improvement of existing procedures.
(2 months internship)
-
Tournoi Roland Garros
- Vendeur Promu manager
2017 - 2017
Mise en place, et recadrage du merchandising. Animation et mise en avant des produits. Ventes complémentaires et additionnelles pour augmenter le panier client. Service d'excellence pour répondre aux attentes d'un
tournoi exigeant. (CDD 1 mois)
-
Ajilon
- Manager des ventes & responsable
2016 - 2016
Manager des ventes, responsable d'une équipe de vente, respect des objectifs.
Obtention du meilleur chiffre d'affaires réalisé lors d'un évènement. (Missions évènementielles au long de l'année)
The Dayton House Resort - Caroline du sud - USA Juin 2016
Représentant du service client. Perfectionnement de la relation client, optimiser la qualité des services, cartographie des besoins de la clientèle, gestion des réservations, apprentissage des logiciels, services personnalisés. (CDD 3 mois)
-
HYPE
- Financial and Sales Director
2016 - 2016
Creation of a start-up specialized in the geo-tracking of trendy places (bars, restaurants, etc.). In charge of the development of sales, of the business plan and responsible for market studies and profitability.
-
The Dayton House Resort
- Guest services
2016 - 2016
representative. Improvement of the customer relationship to optimize the quality of the services. In charge of a mapping with the aim to meet
customer's needs, responsible for the management of the reservations and personalized services. (3 months)
-
St Dupont
- Sales representative
Paris
2015 - 2015
ST Dupont - Galerie Lafayette - luxury items, high-end service. Nominated best vendor in the month of December. (2 weeks, fixed-term contract)
-
meilleur
- Vendeur de produits de luxe
2015 - 2015
ST Dupont - Galeries Lafayette - service haut de gamme. Obtention du titre de meilleur vendeur du mois. (CDD 2 semaines)
-
Ajilon Sales ; Marketing
- Vendeur
2015 - 2015
Gestion et promotion des produits, gestion du stock, réception des marchandises, merchandising, réassortiment et agencement des linéaires. (Trois fois un mois)
Adidas Originals Shop
