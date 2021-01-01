Menu

Grégoire CANES-BOUSSARD

En résumé

Multicultural Engineer with a 4 years experience in Thermal and Mechanical Research & Development projects.

Objective:
To be part of a constructive team, to invest and broaden my expertise in thermal and thermodynamic systems, and to take on responsibilities in the development of innovative products.

Specialities:
- Thermal and thermodynamic systems (heat transfer, instrumentation, combustion)
- Design in mechanics and dynamics (CAD/CAM, FEA/FEM)
- Product development and project management

Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
Développement
Catia
Automobile
Modélisation
Recherche
International
Thermodynamique
Ingénieur
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
MATLAB
Energie
Thermique
Analyse thermique

Entreprises

  • Defab - Freelance thermal engineer

    Paris 2015 - 2015 Conducted the thermal R&D of a symbiotic computer cluster / water heater
    • Provided technology intelligence
    • Developed the thermal model and customizable solver
    • Wrote the thermal-mechanical architecture specification
    • Recommended designs which led to key technological changes & a pending patent
    • Evaluated the suppliers and technological solutions
    • Consulted the team about further design and trials

  • - Freelance - - Personal projects

    2013 - 2017 Amongst others:
    - Thermal study of family house
    - Organized art exhibitions within an association
    - Travels & immersions (Germany, S-E Asia, Scandinavia, Spain)
    - German courses

  • Safran (via AUSY) - Design engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Provided specification, design and verification of the evolutions of inertial units
    • Conducted mechanical studies
    - Established the estimate for thermal studies on Dassault Rafale units
    - Assessed the feasibility and cost of evolutions for all product configurations
    - Wrote and updated the specifications and design calculations for sub-systems
    - Defined and coordinated test programs (electromagnetic compatibility, durability)
    • Conducted FEA modal analysis (ANSYS Workbench) on core subassemblies

  • Valeo Visibility Systems (via AUSY) - Reliability engineer

    Paris 2012 - 2012 • Tested & validated automotive lighting devices
    - Defined the Validation Plans and wrote test requirements for materials testing
    - Carried out trials: mechanical, dynamic, chemical and thermal resistance
    - Thermal tests: thermal mapping (IR camera, in situ thermocouples), climatic cycling
    • Maintained and supervised laboratory facilities

  • Delphi Diesel Systems (via AUSY) - Product development engineer

    Villepinte 2011 - 2012 • Coordinated studies and validation of a new heat treatment for injectors
    - Managed trials: DOE definition, quality-cost-time control (600 k€ budget).
    - Product analysis: functional failures, metallurgical stability, metrological means.
    - Distribution: risk assessment for clients, validation with Manufacturing and Purchasing.

    • Provided expertise on the thermal study
    - Instrumented prototypes: defined the need, optimized the design using FEA
    - Model: defined steps (adjustment, FEA-CFD coupling, parametric study)

  • Institut Femto-ST - R&D product engineer

    Besançon 2007 - 2009 • Designed and optimized a thermofluidics test bed for automotive air-conditioning
    - Managed 8 subcontractors: minimized costs, elaborated specific processes.
    - Wrote technical and functional specifications: thermal, thermodynamic, fluid, dynamics.
    - Worked out solutions using CAD (SolidWorks).
    • Defined geometry and pace parameters maximizing heat exchanges
    - Developed a CFD model (Fluent): parameter optimization, thermal and fluid study.
    - Manufactured and tested the in situ instrumentation.

  • Ecole polytechnique / LPP - Research engineer (intern)

    91128 PALAISEAU Cedex 2007 - 2007 Conducted trials and parametric studies on plasma at atmospheric pressure:
    • Carried out the experimentation: acquired data using CCD imaging and electrical diagnosis
    • Data analysis: highlighted correlations, electrostatics simulation (COMSOL-FEMLab).
    • Results: published 2 articles in international journals + 3 proceedings.

  • EPF Ecol'Osmose at EPF - President – Founder

    2006 - 2006 Founder of EPF Ecol’Osmose, 1st association for sustainable development:
    • managed practical projects (9 members)
    • organised awareness campaigns
    • established professional partnerships
    • drafted legal papers

  • Study project 'Fuels 2016' at EPF - Project coordinator

    2006 - 2006 • Coordinated 6 teams: progress monitoring, correction of organisational flaws.
    • Managed the model: definition, integration of results, sensitivity analysis.

