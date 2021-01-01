Grégoire CANES-BOUSSARD

Multicultural Engineer with a 4 years experience in Thermal and Mechanical Research & Development projects.



Objective:

To be part of a constructive team, to invest and broaden my expertise in thermal and thermodynamic systems, and to take on responsibilities in the development of innovative products.



Specialities:

- Thermal and thermodynamic systems (heat transfer, instrumentation, combustion)

- Design in mechanics and dynamics (CAD/CAM, FEA/FEM)

- Product development and project management



Mes compétences :

SolidWorks

Développement

Catia

Automobile

Modélisation

Recherche

International

Thermodynamique

Ingénieur

Mécanique

Gestion de projet

MATLAB

Energie

Thermique

Analyse thermique