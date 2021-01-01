Grégoire CANES-BOUSSARD

Multicultural Engineer with a 4 years experience in Thermal and Mechanical Research & Development projects.
Objective:
To be part of a constructive team, to invest and broaden my expertise in thermal and thermodynamic systems, and to take on responsibilities in the development of innovative products.
Specialities:
- Thermal and thermodynamic systems (heat transfer, instrumentation, combustion)
- Design in mechanics and dynamics (CAD/CAM, FEA/FEM)
- Product development and project management
Mes compétences :
SolidWorks
Développement
Catia
Automobile
Modélisation
Recherche
International
Thermodynamique
Ingénieur
Mécanique
Gestion de projet
MATLAB
Energie
Thermique
Analyse thermique