Grégory PIPELIER

Rwanda - KIGALI - Culligan Water treatment plant



Membrane BIO REACTOR - MBR



Ci-dessous la présentation de notre solution en MBR...

Here below our MBR solution...



May 2015, The New Culligan Web site in French for Commercial and Industrial water treatment applications:



This Web site has for vocation to emphasize the industrial solutions of Culligan water treatment plants, to educate the visitors on the most common problems of the water management, and to present the most relevant Culligan approache to solve them. It will also allow to make better known the expertise of Culligan in the industrial domain, and its position as leader of the water treatment in France and inthe world.



Mai 2015: Le nouveau site Web Culligan dédié au traitement d'eau industriel et aux collectivités:



Ce site web a pour vocation de mettre en valeur les solutions industrielles de traitement de l'eau

Culligan, d’éduquer les visiteurs sur les problèmes de gestion de l'eau les plus courants, et

de leur présenter les approches Culligan les plus pertinentes pour les résoudre. Il permettra

également de mieux faire connaître l’expertise de Culligan dans le domaine industriel, et sa

position en tant qu’acteur majeur du traitement de l’eau, en France et au niveau mondial.



Eaux Afrique :



Rwanda: President Inaugurates Nzove Water Treatment Plant

President Paul Kagame yesterday inaugurated Nzove 2 water treatment plant which has

significantly addressed water shortages in Kigali city over the past weeks. The plant, which has

been running for about three weeks, doubled the production of clean water for the city of Kigali

by providing an additional 25,000 cubic meters (m3)/day. With the population slightly, above 1.1

million people, and urbanization, at about 9 per cent per year, the City of Kigali has been facing

persistent water shortages.

Residents of some city suburbs said water pressure has been steady and no water shortage has

been experienced in some areas of Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts—where Nzove water plant

distributes.

At the launch, President Kagame, said that this is a significant indicator that 100 percent access to

clean water will come to actuality. Kagame called on leaders to ensure the water treatment

facilities are well maintained and citizens are able to benefit from its production.



The plant was funded by Government of Rwanda at the tune of $ 7.4m for phase one, and

constructed by Culligan.



“There is a lot that is going to be saved and ultimately gained from the expertise of Culligan and

their technology in processing of water,” said the President interviewed by The New Times of

Rwanda.



