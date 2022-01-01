Menu

Grégory PIPELIER

LEERS

En résumé

Rwanda - KIGALI - Culligan Water treatment plant

Membrane BIO REACTOR - MBR

Ci-dessous la présentation de notre solution en MBR...
Here below our MBR solution...

May 2015, The New Culligan Web site in French for Commercial and Industrial water treatment applications:

This Web site has for vocation to emphasize the industrial solutions of Culligan water treatment plants, to educate the visitors on the most common problems of the water management, and to present the most relevant Culligan approache to solve them. It will also allow to make better known the expertise of Culligan in the industrial domain, and its position as leader of the water treatment in France and inthe world.

www.culliganindustrie.fr

Mai 2015: Le nouveau site Web Culligan dédié au traitement d'eau industriel et aux collectivités:

Ce site web a pour vocation de mettre en valeur les solutions industrielles de traitement de l'eau
Culligan, d’éduquer les visiteurs sur les problèmes de gestion de l'eau les plus courants, et
de leur présenter les approches Culligan les plus pertinentes pour les résoudre. Il permettra
également de mieux faire connaître l’expertise de Culligan dans le domaine industriel, et sa
position en tant qu’acteur majeur du traitement de l’eau, en France et au niveau mondial.

Eaux Afrique :

Rwanda: President Inaugurates Nzove Water Treatment Plant
President Paul Kagame yesterday inaugurated Nzove 2 water treatment plant which has
significantly addressed water shortages in Kigali city over the past weeks. The plant, which has
been running for about three weeks, doubled the production of clean water for the city of Kigali
by providing an additional 25,000 cubic meters (m3)/day. With the population slightly, above 1.1
million people, and urbanization, at about 9 per cent per year, the City of Kigali has been facing
persistent water shortages.
Residents of some city suburbs said water pressure has been steady and no water shortage has
been experienced in some areas of Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts—where Nzove water plant
distributes.
At the launch, President Kagame, said that this is a significant indicator that 100 percent access to
clean water will come to actuality. Kagame called on leaders to ensure the water treatment
facilities are well maintained and citizens are able to benefit from its production.

The plant was funded by Government of Rwanda at the tune of $ 7.4m for phase one, and
constructed by Culligan.

“There is a lot that is going to be saved and ultimately gained from the expertise of Culligan and
their technology in processing of water,” said the President interviewed by The New Times of
Rwanda.

Mes compétences :
Management
Hydraulique
Gestion de projet
Environnement
Eau
traitement des eaux
Mécanique
Ingéniérie
Eau et assainissement
HYDROLIQUE RURAL

Entreprises

  • CULLIGAN - EMEA INDUSTRY DIVISION - International Lincensee Manager - Africa

    2012 - maintenant Culligan International Announces Contract To Design And Install Water Treatment Plant In Kigali, Rwanda:
    http://en.starafrica.com/news/culligan-international-announces-contract-to-design-and-install-water-treatment-plant-in-kigali-rwanda.html

    Culligan International annonce un contrat de conception et d’installation d’une station de traitement de l’eau à Kigali, au Rwanda
    http://fr.starafrica.com/actualites/culligan-international-annonce-un-contrat-de-conception-et-dinstallation-dune-station-de-traitement-de-leau-a-kigali-au-rwanda.html

  • CULLIGAN - EMEA DIVISION - Operation Manager France / Collectivité & Industrie

    2008 - 2012 Management d’une équipe pluridisciplinaire et multisites.
    Gestion d’un portefeuille de clients.
    Développement du CA du service.
    Supervision des chantiers.
    Participation au développement de l'activité au sein de l'EMEA.

  • TECHNINO - CULLIGAN - Responsable Adjoint Service Industrie

    2006 - 2008 Traitement des eaux,
    Filtration
    Osmose
    Adoucisseur

  • AIRFLUX NPA - Directeur Technique

    2003 - 2006 Société de négoce et maintenance de systems de production d'air comprimé.
    Assurer la rentabilité et le développement du service technique.
    Superviser le service technique (25 personnes)
    Gérer le parc location de 200 machines & accessoires
    Développer l'activité commerciale du service
    Organiser le suivi de clients stratégiques.
    Entretenir la relation commerciale avec les principaux clients.
    Contrôler l'évolution chiffre d'affaires du service ( CA2005 :4270 k€)
    Effectuer des audits internes
    Garantir l'homogénéité des organisations et de la motivation des équipes.

  • MIR SARL AGENCE NORD - Responsable d'agence

    2002 - 2003 Fourniture, installation, maintenance de systeme de pompage
    (Eau, pétrole, fioul, produit alimentaire...)
    (Fermeture de l'agence suite problèmes économiques de la maison mère)

  • COLFAX POMPE FRANCE - INGENIEUR TECHNICO COMMERCIAL

    1999 - 2002 Commercialisation de solutions de pompage pour l'industrie.

  • SODERCO - DELAVAN FRANCE - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL

    1997 - 1999 Commercialisation de buses de pulvérisation

  • JOMBART SERVICE - SULZER POMPES FRANCE - TECHNICO COMMERCIAL

    1994 - 1997 Commercialisation de solutions de pompage pour l'industrie

  • Nord Vapeur Service - VRP MULTICARTE

    1992 - 1994 Commercialisation de biens d'équipements pour l'industrie( Pompes, vannes, systéme de mesure & d'enregistrement)

Formations

  • Lycée Frederic Ozanam (Lille)

    Lille 1985 - 1991

