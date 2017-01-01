Menu

Gribai HAKIM

ORAN

En résumé

Sr.GRIBAI HAKIM, 30 years, single

Cite 52 les jardins ARZEW, ORAN ALGERIA

Contact at:
Tel +213662826831 +213540141822
email: gribaihakim@gmail.com

Object:
Occupy an evolving position within an innovative company to effectively participate in its development, investing my technical and relational acquired
resume :
I am Control Engineer graduated, experienced in supervision of Instrumentation , Control & Electrical installation works, testing, calibrating
I am organized, reliable and computer literate. i can work independently and able to follow through to ensure that the job gets done
I am a results oriented individual with the ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and time lines within quality standards and HSE requirements.
I have excellent planning, communication, organizational and leadership skills as well as excellent rapport with my colleagues.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Pascal
Assembleur
Bureautique
C
Langage assembleur
AutoCAD
PSIM
STEP7
Programmable logical control PLC (GRAPH7, LADDER,S
 Instrumentation et régulation
 Demarrer progressif et Variateur de vitesse U
 Automates Programmables PLC N I
 Automates Programmable PLC N II
 Group Electrogene
 Commande pneumatique et hydraulique US
 Electricite industrielle

Entreprises

  • PETROFAC, GRN project,Raggane Adrar - 1 jan 2017 to now E&I Supervisor

    2017 - maintenant Installation of all types of instruments and F&G detectors, junction boxes.
    • Inspection of Lighting circuit, installation Cathode protection, cable trays installation, cable pulling, installation ,earthing installation.
    • Installation of Cable Trays/ Ladders, Instrument Stanchions and JBs & Panels frames.
    • Installation of instruments such as control valves, ESD valves, Transmitters, Indicators and gauges, marshalling cabinets, Control panels
    •continuity and insulation testing of instrument
    • complete PMS and report to planning department.
    • prepare ITR’s and clear punch list.
    - Performing installation inspections of cable trays, marshalling& system cabinets,
    Handling installation inspection for flow elements, temperature elements, valves, transmitters
    • Construction and monitoring all activity of HVAC system.
    • Evaluated the schematic drawings of the HVAC system and ensured their compliance with the project .( electrical room, instrument room , control room ).
    • Preparing the Instrument list. According available Instrument in warehouse, prepare the schedule for calibration prior to Installation. And also prepare the schedule of Installation.
    • Monitoring Contractor Construction, Installation, Erection activities of all field

  • BONATTI, PETROFAC project , AL RAR - E&I Engineer with BONATTI

    2016 - 2016 Construction and monitoring all activity of HVAC system.
    • Evaluated the schematic drawings of the HVAC system and ensured their compliance with the project .( electrical room, instrument room , control room ).
    •continuity and insulation testing of instrument
    • complete PMS and report to planning department.
    • prepare ITR’s and clear punch list.
    - Performing installation inspections of cable trays, marshalling& system cabinets,
    Handling installation inspection for flow elements, temperature elements, valves, transmitters

  • with SARPI,ABB project GALALA,OUARAGLA - E&I Engineer

    2012 - 2012

  • EL MERK project Illizi ,PETROFAC subcontractor ENTREPOSE - E&I Supervisor

    2012 - 2012

  • SAIPEM sub-contractor BENTINI - E&I Supervisor

    2011 - 2011

  • project GNL3 ARZEW,SAIPEM sub-contractor,DAEWOOE & C - E&I Supervisor

    2011 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau