Sr.GRIBAI HAKIM, 30 years, single
Cite 52 les jardins ARZEW, ORAN ALGERIA
Contact at:
Tel +213662826831 +213540141822
email: gribaihakim@gmail.com
Object:
Occupy an evolving position within an innovative company to effectively participate in its development, investing my technical and relational acquired
resume :
I am Control Engineer graduated, experienced in supervision of Instrumentation , Control & Electrical installation works, testing, calibrating
I am organized, reliable and computer literate. i can work independently and able to follow through to ensure that the job gets done
I am a results oriented individual with the ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and time lines within quality standards and HSE requirements.
I have excellent planning, communication, organizational and leadership skills as well as excellent rapport with my colleagues.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Pascal
Assembleur
Bureautique
C
Langage assembleur
AutoCAD
PSIM
STEP7
Programmable logical control PLC (GRAPH7, LADDER,S
Instrumentation et régulation
Demarrer progressif et Variateur de vitesse U
Automates Programmables PLC N I
Automates Programmable PLC N II
Group Electrogene
Commande pneumatique et hydraulique US
Electricite industrielle
