Menu

Gruia EMMANUELLE

Paris

En résumé

I am interested in job oportunities in talent management, and people development positions.

Over the 19 past years I was able to demonstrate my ability to deliver strategic leadership to a global organization with particular emphasis on business process analysis and problem solving and lead the change in complex context as well as structuring the processes and actions to support the organization.



Mes compétences :
Leadership
Organizational management
Conduite du changement
Development strategies

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - HR Solutions Development Director

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Develop multiple blended learning approaches supporting People Development, such as LMS, Web 2.0 platforms and innovative learning solutions.
    • In charge of pedagogical solutions intelligence to ensure alignment of Leadership development with Sanofi strategy.
    • Creation and set up of the Sanofi Global induction program for Executives.
    • Set up of governance and processes to support Learning Strategy. Develop and monitor KPIs and dashboard.
    • Responsible for the communication and the branding of the Leadership Programs.

  • Sanofi - R&D Business Process & Performance Manager

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Lead implementation of key transversal processes to support R&D strategy - Design and implement KPIs & metrics to monitor R&D performance.

  • Sanofi - Head Business information - Clinical Data Management

    Paris 2008 - 2010 In this position I participated in significantly increasing Clinical Data Management (CDM) Visibility within R&D, promoting CDM Associates expertise impact, streamlining content and design of their communication. I set up productive partnerships to support CDM communication strategy. Team management WW.

  • Sanofi - Study Implementation Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2008 International Team management:Case Report Form (CRF) Design and Data Base Design. In charge of optimization of study set up for phase I to LCM Clinical trials within Oracle Clinical and Clintrial 4. Coordination of the standards set up. Implementation of new processes and CRF logistics management.

  • Sanofi - Operational Planning & Resource Manager- Medical Affairs

    Paris 2004 - 2006 Responsible of resource management for Global Medical Affairs Clinical operations. Coordination of bid defense meetings. Management of contracts in interaction with Purchasing and Legal Departments.
    Development and implementation of the operational planning tool: CRONOS (OPX2), and the generic study planning templates and rersource algorytms.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Annuaire des membres :