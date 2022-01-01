Menu

Guillaume CHIQUET

Élancour

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fenwick-linde - Chef de projet Supply Chain

    Élancour 2014 - maintenant

  • Argon Consulting - Supply Chain Manager

    LEVALLOIS PERRET 2007 - 2014

  • Alstom LHB GmbH - Stage

    2004 - 2004

Formations