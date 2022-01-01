Retail
Guillaume CHIQUET
Guillaume CHIQUET
Élancour
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Fenwick-linde
- Chef de projet Supply Chain
Élancour
2014 - maintenant
Argon Consulting
- Supply Chain Manager
LEVALLOIS PERRET
2007 - 2014
Alstom LHB GmbH
- Stage
2004 - 2004
Formations
Technische Universität München
München
2005 - 2007
Ecole Centrale Centrale Paris / ECP
Chatenay Malabry
2003 - 2007