Guillaume DE BEAUREPAIRE

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Programmation

Entreprises

  • CEA DAM - Internship

    2006 - maintenant CEA DAM (Direction des Applications Militaires): The French Military research centre
    I was responsible for a project development: automation and interactive synthesis of daily seismic events. The French estate research centre: www.cea.fr/gb.
    > Matlab Graphical User Interface
    > C, shell and SQL development
    > Database administration
    > Signal processing
    > Project Management (Use of MS project, UML and “Thelys” schematics)
    > Interviews of analysts and talks to the laboratory team

  • BNP Paribas Arbitrage - Summer placement

    Paris 2005 - maintenant Responsible for ID security access of BNP Paribas employees
    Extracted database and analysed from Microsoft products

Formations

  • University Of Bristol (Bristol)

    Bristol 2006 - 2007

  • University College London (London)

    London 2004 - 2005 English applied to business and information technologies

  • Ecole D'Ingénieurs Des Technologies De L'Information Et Du Management EFREI

    Villejuif 2002 - 2007 Electronique - Telecommunications

    > SIFE (Students In Free Enterprise). I led convoy to Africa (Benin) in 2006 and Est-Europe (Romania) in 2005 > Si2E (Systèmes Informatiques Embarqués de l'EFREI) formely EFREI Robotic member.
