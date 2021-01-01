Menu

Guillaume DE COETLOGON

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Immobilier
Gestion immobilière
Gestion locative

Entreprises

  • CABINET SAINT GERMAIN - Président

    2012 - maintenant

  • CABINET VINCENT LE NAIL - Responsable copropriétés

    2010 - 2012

  • ORALIA LEPINAY-MALET, PATRICK BAUDRIER - Responsable service copropriété

    2006 - 2010

  • ANDRE GRIFFATON S.A. - Gestionnaire de copropriété

    1998 - 2006

Formations