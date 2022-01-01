Menu

Guillaume DE SAMPAIO

Entreprises

  • Novimmune - Global Head of Project Management

    2016 - maintenant Restructuring the company into a matrix organization, and implementing/managing a global cross-functional Project Management department. Reporting to the CEO/Board of Directors and being part of the company Senior Management.

  • Forward Pharma - Vice President - Head of Clinical Development

    2013 - 2016

  • Roche Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Global Studies Manager/Leader (Consultant)

    2009 - 2013

  • MRI Research (Europe) - Global Project Manager - Head of Clinical Operations

    2009 - 2009

  • Actelion Pharmaceuticals - Clinical Trial Manager

    2008 - 2009

  • SSS International Clinical Research - Regional Project Manager

    2005 - 2008

  • Novartis - Biochemist

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2002 - 2005

  • Université de Médecine de Genève - Post-Doctorat

    2000 - 2002

Formations