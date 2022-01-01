Guillaume DE SAMPAIO

-
Novimmune
- Global Head of Project Management
2016 - maintenant
Restructuring the company into a matrix organization, and implementing/managing a global cross-functional Project Management department. Reporting to the CEO/Board of Directors and being part of the company Senior Management.
-
Forward Pharma
- Vice President - Head of Clinical Development
2013 - 2016
-
Roche Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Global Studies Manager/Leader (Consultant)
2009 - 2013
-
MRI Research (Europe)
- Global Project Manager - Head of Clinical Operations
2009 - 2009
-
Actelion Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical Trial Manager
2008 - 2009
-
SSS International Clinical Research
- Regional Project Manager
2005 - 2008
-
Novartis
- Biochemist
RUEIL MALMAISON
2002 - 2005
-
Université de Médecine de Genève
- Post-Doctorat
2000 - 2002