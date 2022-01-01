Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume DEMMERLÉ
Ajouter
Guillaume DEMMERLÉ
Saint-Priest
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Lyon
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture)
- Infrastructure Delivery Manager
Saint-Priest
2014 - maintenant
En mission chez Volvo Group (IT) - Service Runtime Manager
PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture)
- Senior Infrastructure Project Manager
Saint-Priest
2013 - 2014
En mission chez Volvo IT
PCO Innovation
- Consultant PLM
Saint-Priest
2012 - 2013
AFNOR
- Chef de projet Informatique senior
Saint-Denis
2002 - 2012
Jet Multimédia ( Avenda )
- Responsable Ingéniérie Internet
1998 - 2001
Formations
Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Informatique Et Génie Des Telecommunications (Avon)
Avon
1994 - 1998
ISI (Ingénierie des Systèmes d'Information)
Lycée Saint Louis
Paris
1990 - 1994
Math Sup, Math Spé M
Réseau
Alain BERNIER
Amaël LE LAN
Dominique MEUNIER
Laetitia GIRARD
Marc-Antoine PECCHIA
Nicolas TRINCAL
Patrick-James SMEAD
Thierry GASPALOU
Vincent NEILZ