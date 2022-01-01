Menu

Guillaume DEMMERLÉ

Saint-Priest

Entreprises

  • PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture) - Infrastructure Delivery Manager

    Saint-Priest 2014 - maintenant En mission chez Volvo Group (IT) - Service Runtime Manager

  • PCO Innovation (now part of Accenture) - Senior Infrastructure Project Manager

    Saint-Priest 2013 - 2014 En mission chez Volvo IT

  • PCO Innovation - Consultant PLM

    Saint-Priest 2012 - 2013

  • AFNOR - Chef de projet Informatique senior

    Saint-Denis 2002 - 2012

  • Jet Multimédia ( Avenda ) - Responsable Ingéniérie Internet

    1998 - 2001

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure D'Ingénieurs En Informatique Et Génie Des Telecommunications (Avon)

    Avon 1994 - 1998 ISI (Ingénierie des Systèmes d'Information)

  • Lycée Saint Louis

    Paris 1990 - 1994 Math Sup, Math Spé M

Réseau