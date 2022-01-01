Menu

Guillaume DEMOUSTIER

Verdun

En résumé

15 years of operations management, on French or foreign petrochemicals sites.

Currently production and maintenance manager, leading a multi-disciplinary team for the day-to-day operations together with the long term modifications, in a highly competitive environment, within industrial sites with high potential of risk (Seveso sites).
Accountabilities dealing with all the aspects of the operations: process and people safety, environmental performance, production performance, costs, turnaround performance, people management engaging employees.

Mes compétences :
Contrôle-commande
Raffinage
Manufacturing
Réduction de coût
Process Engineering
Team building
Conduite du changement
Leadership
Management
Gestion des opérations

Entreprises

  • Ineos - Turnaround project manaer

    Verdun 2012 - 2012 Budget 80m€
    150 people in the staff.
    Up to 800 workers to manage

  • Ineos - Plant manager

    Verdun 2012 - maintenant Ethylen oxyde plant. 250M€ turnover.
    70 people
    Plant reliability record

  • INEOS Chemicals Lavera - Plant manager

    MARTIGUES 2005 - 2012 Hydrocracker unit.
    Main contributoir to the refinery EBITDA
    60 people managed
    Production rate increase + 10%

  • BP Solvay Polyethylene - Plant manager - Italy

    2003 - 2005 Poyethylene plant.
    100 people.
    Process upgrades to comply with environment constraints

Formations

Réseau

