Guillaume DEMOUSTIER

15 years of operations management, on French or foreign petrochemicals sites.
Currently production and maintenance manager, leading a multi-disciplinary team for the day-to-day operations together with the long term modifications, in a highly competitive environment, within industrial sites with high potential of risk (Seveso sites).
Accountabilities dealing with all the aspects of the operations: process and people safety, environmental performance, production performance, costs, turnaround performance, people management engaging employees.
Mes compétences :
Contrôle-commande
Raffinage
Manufacturing
Réduction de coût
Process Engineering
Team building
Conduite du changement
Leadership
Management
Gestion des opérations
