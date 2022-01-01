Guillaume DEMOUSTIER

15 years of operations management, on French or foreign petrochemicals sites.



Currently production and maintenance manager, leading a multi-disciplinary team for the day-to-day operations together with the long term modifications, in a highly competitive environment, within industrial sites with high potential of risk (Seveso sites).

Accountabilities dealing with all the aspects of the operations: process and people safety, environmental performance, production performance, costs, turnaround performance, people management engaging employees.



Mes compétences :

Contrôle-commande

Raffinage

Manufacturing

Réduction de coût

Process Engineering

Team building

Conduite du changement

Leadership

Management

Gestion des opérations