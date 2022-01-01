Menu

Guillaume DEVOICE

BAYONNE

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Compiègne

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • L'Atelier du chocolat - A mon compte

    BAYONNE 2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 1984 - 1987