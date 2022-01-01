Guillaume DUGENET

Global Impact Inc
- International Business Developer
2019 - maintenantGlobal Impact helps innovative companies to penetrate international distribution channels through win-win partnerships.
- Market analysis for new products entry and their competitors
- Built detailed database on CRM Salesforce and managed marketing campaigns
- Conducted 50 daily calls with new prospects, follow-up and qualified the prospect in the pipeline
- Social-selling though LinkedIn and growth hacking tools
- Successfully acquired new accounts in targeted industries
Atout France
- Trade Assistant
Paris2017 - 2017- Assessed and implemented French desk at the 2017 World Travel Market
- Setup the logistic and strategic planning to increase the number of deals and agreements during 2017 world travel
event. (92 partners, +50% vs 2016)
- Designed and prepared newsletters and business updates
- Support during promotional events (London Ski Show, Remembrance Tourism)
Expand Peru
- Project Manager
2016 - 2016Developed an Ecological international project
- Promotion within 3 universities
- Recruited and successfully trained 40 volunteers that were required for this project
- Provided support and assistance to any inquiry received