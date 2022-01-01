Menu

Guillaume DUGENET

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Global Impact Inc - International Business Developer

    2019 - maintenant Global Impact helps innovative companies to penetrate international distribution channels through win-win partnerships.
    - Market analysis for new products entry and their competitors
    - Built detailed database on CRM Salesforce and managed marketing campaigns
    - Conducted 50 daily calls with new prospects, follow-up and qualified the prospect in the pipeline
    - Social-selling though LinkedIn and growth hacking tools
    - Successfully acquired new accounts in targeted industries

  • Atout France - Trade Assistant

    Paris 2017 - 2017 - Assessed and implemented French desk at the 2017 World Travel Market
    - Setup the logistic and strategic planning to increase the number of deals and agreements during 2017 world travel
    event. (92 partners, +50% vs 2016)
    - Designed and prepared newsletters and business updates
    - Support during promotional events (London Ski Show, Remembrance Tourism)

  • Expand Peru - Project Manager

    2016 - 2016 Developed an Ecological international project
    - Promotion within 3 universities
    - Recruited and successfully trained 40 volunteers that were required for this project
    - Provided support and assistance to any inquiry received

