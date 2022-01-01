Menu

Guillaume DUVAL

Meylan

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Calypso - Consultant

    Meylan 2014 - maintenant

  • CACEIS - Consultant Dérivés Listés

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Listed Derivatives IT Project Leader

    Pantin 2010 - 2013

  • SunGard - Responsable Equipe Intégration

    Lognes 2008 - 2010

  • CNJE - Secrétaire Général

    2004 - 2005

  • Ubitrade - Stagiaire

    2004 - 2004

  • GL Trade - Chef de Projet

    2004 - 2007

  • Gaz de France - Stagiaire

    2003 - 2003

  • DIESE - Président

    La Rochelle 2003 - 2003

  • France Télécom - Transpac - Stagiaire

    2002 - 2002

Formations

Réseau