Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume ESCANYE
Ajouter
Guillaume ESCANYE
ILLANGE
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Illange
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
POST Luxembourg
- Front End & Web Development
2015 - maintenant
InTech S.A.
- Senior Consultant
2012 - 2015
Thomson Reuters
- Développeur C# / Java - Ingé Système
Paris
2007 - 2012
Formations
Telecom Nancy (Former ESIAL)
Nancy
2004 - 2007
Réseau
Alexandre ROY
David BERETTI