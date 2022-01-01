Menu

Guillaume EVAIN

METZ

Election présidentielle 2022

(Je mets enfin à jour mon profil sur Viadeo étant plus actif sur linkedin ;) )
Ingénieur réseaux et systèmes d'information, orienté "Service Delivery"

Mes compétences :
HDFS
Arduino
Cisco IOS
Nagios
MySQL
Architecture SI
Raspberry
Synology
Asterisk
ITIL Foundation V3
Cassandra
PHP 5
F5
Ironport
WDM
Joomla
UNIX
Big Data
OpenSSL
Postfix
Linux
Multiplexage optique
FreeBSD
Hadoop
C++
Service delivery
Gestion de projet
Modélisation OPEX/CAPEX
Java
CentOS
PostgreSQL
Squid
Xivo
Networking
Sécurité informatique
Exim
HPC
Transmode
Debian
Cisco Certified Network Associate
Nginx
Bind9
Apache

Entreprises

  • Conseil Départemental de la Moselle - Architecte et Ingénieur réseaux et télécoms

    METZ 2012 - maintenant En charge de l'évolution technologique de l'architecture du réseau (LAN/ Multiplexage) du Département de la Moselle et des infrastructures de fourniture de service (télécoms, sécurité, ...)

  • CNRS - Responsable Service Informatique

    Paris 2006 - 2012 Responsable du service informatique du laboratoire LEM3; Agent titulaire au Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique. Parc de 250 machines, 3 sites, 2 centres de calculs, entre 200 et 300 chercheurs.

  • ETC-MDK - Chef de projet

    2005 - 2006

Formations

