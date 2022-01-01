Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume FITON
Ajouter
Guillaume FITON
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Epiconcept
- Responsable de projets
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne
Paris
1999 - 2004
Réseau
Eddy LENORMAND
Lore MERDRIGNAC
Sophie GUENNERY