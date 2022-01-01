Guillaume FLAMEN

Paris2016 - 2016Internship at Lacoste in indirect purchasing department :
- I launched International RFQ and RFP (subjects : recruitment office, hangers, access control, print)
- I set up a template to analyze the Boutique's cost breackdown (Worlwide) and collect information for all region (ASIA / NORAM / EMEA)
- I made an International Sourcing
CYBERMECA
- Junior Purchaser
2015 - 2016Internship at Cybermeca in purchasing's department :
- I Set Up a Make or Buy to determine if we had rather either to purchase a cutting machine or to sub-contracting this activity.
- I Did an International Sourcing for cutting machine
- I Put in place some informatics tools for purchasing's department
- I Worked with suppliers to reducing over specification on mesh protection
Daher
- Junior Project Buyer
Paray-Vieille-Poste2013 - 2014Sandwich Course at Daher Aerospace in Defence purchasing department :
- I Set Up a risk management matrix in Defense department to elvuate how suppliers had to be monitored thanks to several criteria
- I Sent some request of quotation, then analysed quotations, thereafter negotited with suppliers and finally selected the best offer
- I Participated to manage purchasing on an important project classified "Defense"
Delphi
- Purchaser Assistant
Villepinte2013 - 2013Seasonal Job at Delphi Luxembourg in indirect purchasing department for Thermal
- I dealt a case from the beginning to the end with a Hungarians supplier (needs analysis, supply analysis, negotiation and finalisation of the deal)
- I prepared a presentation on the budget distribution
- I participated in several meetings about different subjects
Delphi
- Purchaser Trainee
Villepinte2013 - 2013Work placement at Delphi Blois in indirect purchasing department for Powertrain
- Updating of a framework contract for Industrial Computer
- I dealt a case from the begining to the end for purchasing a Microscope
- I analyzed several offers to make a comparison chart
- I participated in negociations to learn how negotiate and also to improve my english language when negotiations were in english.