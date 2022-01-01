Menu

Guillaume FLAMEN

Paris

Purchasing
Leadership

Entreprises

  • Lacoste - Indirect Junior Buyer

    Paris 2016 - 2016 Internship at Lacoste in indirect purchasing department :
    - I launched International RFQ and RFP (subjects : recruitment office, hangers, access control, print)
    - I set up a template to analyze the Boutique's cost breackdown (Worlwide) and collect information for all region (ASIA / NORAM / EMEA)
    - I made an International Sourcing

  • CYBERMECA - Junior Purchaser

    2015 - 2016 Internship at Cybermeca in purchasing's department :
    - I Set Up a Make or Buy to determine if we had rather either to purchase a cutting machine or to sub-contracting this activity.
    - I Did an International Sourcing for cutting machine
    - I Put in place some informatics tools for purchasing's department
    - I Worked with suppliers to reducing over specification on mesh protection

  • Daher - Junior Project Buyer

    Paray-Vieille-Poste 2013 - 2014 Sandwich Course at Daher Aerospace in Defence purchasing department :
    - I Set Up a risk management matrix in Defense department to elvuate how suppliers had to be monitored thanks to several criteria
    - I Sent some request of quotation, then analysed quotations, thereafter negotited with suppliers and finally selected the best offer
    - I Participated to manage purchasing on an important project classified "Defense"

  • Delphi - Purchaser Assistant

    Villepinte 2013 - 2013 Seasonal Job at Delphi Luxembourg in indirect purchasing department for Thermal
    - I dealt a case from the beginning to the end with a Hungarians supplier (needs analysis, supply analysis, negotiation and finalisation of the deal)
    - I prepared a presentation on the budget distribution
    - I participated in several meetings about different subjects

  • Delphi - Purchaser Trainee

    Villepinte 2013 - 2013 Work placement at Delphi Blois in indirect purchasing department for Powertrain
    - Updating of a framework contract for Industrial Computer
    - I dealt a case from the begining to the end for purchasing a Microscope
    - I analyzed several offers to make a comparison chart
    - I participated in negociations to learn how negotiate and also to improve my english language when negotiations were in english.

