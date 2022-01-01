Guillaume FORGET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Trets
Ingénieur Développement chez DnxCorp
Brefs points forts :
- Bonne expérience du client léger, du webkit intégré, et des technologies cross-platform
- Expérience des architecture Middleware, N-tiers, SOAP/REST et WCF Microsoft
- Force de propositions pour les projets "from scratch", refontes en respectant les noyaux fonctionnels, refactoring, migrations SGBD et système.
- travail collaboratif, Git (versioning décentralisé), GitLab, Agile
- rétro-compatibilité, respect normes W3C
Pour vos projets Responsive Design et Multi-Support, vos logiciels web en ligne,
Je suis à votre service et à votre écoute pour vos besoins spécifiques.
Guillaume F.
06 86 92 87 51
Mes compétences :
PhoneGap
Leader technique
JavaScript
PHP 5
Microsoft .NET
JQuery
Ajax
JQuery Mobile
Windows Communication Foundation
Personal Home Page
Java
HTML5
IOS
ELearning
XML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SOAP
REST
Oracle
NetBeans
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
Mantis
Linux
Jboss
Javascript Objet
JavaServer Faces
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
JSON
FTP
Enterprise Java Beans
ECLiPSe
Document Object Model
Cascading Style Sheets
BlackBerry
Apache WEB Server
Apache Maven
Android
Adobe Premier
Active Server Pages
ActionScript
Fondation
Knockout
Stapes
Bootstrap
Stylus (preprocessor)
AngularJS
Dojo