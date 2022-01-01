Guillaume FORGET

Ingénieur Développement chez DnxCorp



Brefs points forts :

- Bonne expérience du client léger, du webkit intégré, et des technologies cross-platform

- Expérience des architecture Middleware, N-tiers, SOAP/REST et WCF Microsoft

- Force de propositions pour les projets "from scratch", refontes en respectant les noyaux fonctionnels, refactoring, migrations SGBD et système.

- travail collaboratif, Git (versioning décentralisé), GitLab, Agile

- rétro-compatibilité, respect normes W3C



Pour vos projets Responsive Design et Multi-Support, vos logiciels web en ligne,

Je suis à votre service et à votre écoute pour vos besoins spécifiques.

Guillaume F.

06 86 92 87 51



Mes compétences :

PhoneGap

Leader technique

JavaScript

PHP 5

Microsoft .NET

JQuery

Ajax

JQuery Mobile

Windows Communication Foundation

Personal Home Page

Java

HTML5

IOS

ELearning

XML

Visual Basic .NET

UML/OMT

SOAP

REST

Oracle

NetBeans

MySQL

Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft .NET Technology

Merise Methodology

Mantis

Linux

Jboss

Javascript Objet

JavaServer Faces

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

JSON

FTP

Enterprise Java Beans

ECLiPSe

Document Object Model

Cascading Style Sheets

BlackBerry

Apache WEB Server

Apache Maven

Android

Adobe Premier

Active Server Pages

ActionScript

Fondation

Knockout

Stapes

Bootstrap

Stylus (preprocessor)

AngularJS

Dojo