Guillaume FORGET

TREGUEUX

En résumé

Ingénieur Développement chez DnxCorp

Brefs points forts :
- Bonne expérience du client léger, du webkit intégré, et des technologies cross-platform
- Expérience des architecture Middleware, N-tiers, SOAP/REST et WCF Microsoft
- Force de propositions pour les projets "from scratch", refontes en respectant les noyaux fonctionnels, refactoring, migrations SGBD et système.
- travail collaboratif, Git (versioning décentralisé), GitLab, Agile
- rétro-compatibilité, respect normes W3C

Pour vos projets Responsive Design et Multi-Support, vos logiciels web en ligne,
Je suis à votre service et à votre écoute pour vos besoins spécifiques.
Guillaume F.
06 86 92 87 51

Mes compétences :
PhoneGap
Leader technique
JavaScript
PHP 5
Microsoft .NET
JQuery
Ajax
JQuery Mobile
Windows Communication Foundation
Personal Home Page
Java
HTML5
IOS
ELearning
XML
Visual Basic .NET
UML/OMT
SOAP
REST
Oracle
NetBeans
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft .NET Technology
Merise Methodology
Mantis
Linux
Jboss
Javascript Objet
JavaServer Faces
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
JSON
FTP
Enterprise Java Beans
ECLiPSe
Document Object Model
Cascading Style Sheets
BlackBerry
Apache WEB Server
Apache Maven
Android
Adobe Premier
Active Server Pages
ActionScript
Fondation
Knockout
Stapes
Bootstrap
Stylus (preprocessor)
AngularJS
Dojo

Entreprises

  • ITCE - Consultant fonctionnel et technique WEB, Infotel pour ITCE

    TREGUEUX 2015 - maintenant - Maintient et évolution architecture dans le cadre du systèmes d'information Caisse d'Epargne.
    - Recueil, analyse et formalisation des besoins du client .
    - Détermination précise des choix et solutions techniques : expertise IHM, contraintes fonctionnelles et organisationnelles, faisabilité de projet.
    - Participation à l'élaboration des spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques : formaliser l'ensemble du projet (objectifs, budget, échéancier...) .
    - Transmission et suivi des déclinaisons techniques
    - Référent Front-End du produit MyFlow

    Expériences précédentes techniques chez ITCE :
    - Analyse de tickets ARS Maintenance GPA, chiffrage et orientation des correctifs
    - Suivi ARS Maintenance GPA
    - Architecture Webapp Javascript/Dojo AMD, conception de refontes (architecture et ergonomie)
    - Lead de sprint Agile
    - Cadrage Expression des besoins, création de UserStory et de Spécifications fonctionnelles et techniques
    - Cadrage du Sprint-BackLog, échanges avec Maîtrise d'Ouvrage, échanges avec les développeurs
    - Conception UML, et déclinaisons en tâches de développement
    - Animation d'ateliers d'échanges et de validation avec Maitrise d'Ouvrage et Responsables de caisses régionales
    - Responsabilité qualité Interface et Ergonomie : étude des problèmes de performance, consolidation de plan d'action, suivi du plan d'action, analyse du résultat, exposition de l'objectif atteint à la Caisse Ile de France
    - Veille Technologique : NodeJS, Grunt, Angular, MVC/MVVM : ReactJs, Vuejs

  • Dnxcorp Neteden - Ingénieur Développement

    2015 - maintenant

  • WYPLAY - Ingénieur de développement Front-End HTML5 embarqué STB

    ALLAUCH 2014 - 2015 UI Developper pour le Projet Sky Italia
    - javascript avancé / stapes / grunt / stylus
    - système Ubuntu, Git, GitLab
    - Genbox STB
    - méthode agile, redmine

  • TAKOMA - Ingénieur de développement

    Garches 2008 - 2014 * Ingénierie de Développement : back-office, CMS et applications de formation e-learning pour
    grands comptes (Renault, Peugeot, Schneider E., Nissan, Toyota, Citroën, Mercedes,...)
    * Conseil et expertises techniques ;
    * Encadrement développeurs PHP et Web ;
    * Conception logicielle, spécifications techniques ;
    * Spécialisation Ajax (POO) et Intégration graphique ;
    * Spécialisation technologies applications mobiles et responsive design :
    Phonegap, JqueryMobile, Android, Blackberry, iPad/iPhone, Foundation/BootStrap, Knockout/AngularJS

    Références : Mme Resseguier (PDG) 01.47.01.38.81

  • TAKOMA - Ingénieur Web : Javascript / PHP / C#

    Garches 2008 - 2014

  • Ecole nationale des techniciens de l'équipement d'Aix-en-Provence - Développeur Ajax/Flash

    Aix-en-Provence 2007 - 2008 Conception et réalisation de modules de formation e-learning intranet : AJAX/XML/Flash8/Illustrator

  • Smelly Dog Films (Stage) - Développeur PHP & Flash

    2006 - 2006 Site Flash PHP Multimédia pour la promotion d'artistes.
    Back-office d'administration

  • Ecole Saint-Etienne Arles - Animateur Informatique

    2005 - 2005

Formations

Réseau