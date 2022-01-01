Retail
Guillaume GARCEL
CASTRES
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
OMG Borchers
- Responsable Industrialisation méthodes
2010 - maintenant
Dynamic
- Responsable Qualité
2006 - 2010
Carreman
- Ingénieur Qualité
2004 - 2006
Formations
Chimie Physique Electronique De Lyon CPE Lyon
Villeurbanne
1999 - 2003
chimie- génie des procédés
Réseau
Stephanie GARCEL