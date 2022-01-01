Guillaume GÉRARD

Aparthotels Adagio
- Internation and Corporate Agencies Sales Manager
Paris2014 - maintenant
PepsiCo
- Responsable de marché régional
2012 - 2014
SGCIB London
- Equity Capital Markets - Analyst
2010 - 2011• Helping firms to raise capital to grow their businesses through flotations (IPOs), rights issues, and accelerated bookbuildings, as well as equity-linked transactions (convertible/exchangeable bond issues).
• Analysis of market conditions - through studying market data and equity transactions in the UK and across Europe especially Russia. ¬
• Active participation in origination and execution of transactions
Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking (New York)
- Capital Markets Solutions - Ratings Advisory - Junior Analyst (VIE)
2009 - 2010• Optimizing company’s credit risk
• Predict accounting adjustments performed by the rating agencies
• Applying rating agency methodologies
• Putting the analytical points in a marketing and client-focused format
• Participate in nearly every capital markets pitch