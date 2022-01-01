Menu

Guillaume GÉRARD

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Aparthotels Adagio - Internation and Corporate Agencies Sales Manager

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • PepsiCo - Responsable de marché régional

    2012 - 2014

  • SGCIB London - Equity Capital Markets - Analyst

    2010 - 2011 • Helping firms to raise capital to grow their businesses through flotations (IPOs), rights issues, and accelerated bookbuildings, as well as equity-linked transactions (convertible/exchangeable bond issues).

    • Analysis of market conditions - through studying market data and equity transactions in the UK and across Europe especially Russia. ¬

    • Active participation in origination and execution of transactions

  • Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking (New York) - Capital Markets Solutions - Ratings Advisory - Junior Analyst (VIE)

    2009 - 2010 • Optimizing company’s credit risk
    • Predict accounting adjustments performed by the rating agencies
    • Applying rating agency methodologies
    • Putting the analytical points in a marketing and client-focused format
    • Participate in nearly every capital markets pitch

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Lille 2004 - 2009 Finance

  • Lycée Français Jean Monnet De Bruxelles LFB (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2003 - 2004

  • Lycée Français De Singapour (Singapore)

    Singapore 1999 - 2003

