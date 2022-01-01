Menu

Guillaume GIORDANELLA

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Marketing
Sponsoring
Sport

Entreprises

  • Association Etudiante Côte d'Azur (S-Kiss) - Président et Créateur de l'association

    maintenant 4 ans- Association Etudiante Côte d’Azur (Association caritative) :
    o Créateur et Président
    o Gestion d’une équipe de 10 membres
    o Aide à l’organisation événementielle
    o Organisation Soirées et événements sportifs

  • EDHEC Business School - Manager Edhec Football

    Roubaix Cedex 1 maintenant 1 an-Responsable section Football EDHEC 2004 (Bureau des Sports):
    Recherche de sponsors
    Gestion section football
    Coaching
    Manager 2 Equipes

  • SPEEDRINK - Commercial

    maintenant 3 mois (Juin- Août 2005) : Stage Commercial, Gestion des stocks, Cannes :
    o Aide à la création d’entreprise.
    o Création devis, factures types, base de données clients et articles.
    o Prospection clients, commercial.
    o Gestion stocks de la société.

  • DECATHLON - Vendeur Running

    Villeneuve d'Ascq maintenant 4 mois (Septembre- Décembre 2005) : DECATHLON, Vendeur Running, Nice :
    o Accueil, conseil, ventes.
    o Gestion du linéaire.
    o Contrôle de l’inventaire.

  • ORANGE – France Telecom, Paris, France - Event & Hospitality Manager

    Paris 2009 - maintenant Brand and Communication Department

    Projects coordination, follow-up and management: Manage through service level agreements, completion of the following projects, on time, on budget: Roland- Garros, Mobile World Congress, Midem, MipTv, MipCom, Le Web, Webdeuxconnect, Sportel Monaco and internal corporate events.
    • Corporate Partnerships events coordination (Sport competitions, showrooms, exhibitions and congresses).
    • Budget establishment and logistic monitoring.
    • Project Team Management – responsible for communication and tasks coordination.
    • Corporate departments coordination.
    • Suppliers and partners relationships monitoring.
    • Extranet website implementation for public relations and operating management.
    • Corporate event packages orders coordination and management for the different corporate department.
    • Toolkit development for partnership activation.

  • ORANGE – France Telecom, London, United Kingdom - Events and Hospitality Project Manager

    Paris 2008 - 2009 January 2008 – February 2009 (1 year 2 months)

    Brand and Communication Department

    Projects coordination, follow-up : Manage through service level agreements, completion of the following projects, on time, on budget: Mobile World Congress, Midem, MipTv, MipCom, Sportel Monaco and internal corporate events.
    • Corporate Partnerships events coordination (Sport competitions, showrooms, exhibitions and congresses).
    • Budget establishment and logistic monitoring.
    • Project Management – responsible for communication and tasks coordination.
    • Corporate departments coordination.
    • Suppliers and partners relationships monitoring.

  • Orange Corporate - Chef de Projet- Coordinateur Projet Coupe du Monde Rugby 2007

    Paris 2007 - 2007 De Février à Decembre 2007 (11 mois)

    o Animation et coordination avec les équipes projet.
    o Chef de projet communication, médias électroniques et branding.
    o Coordination des agences.
    o Coordination des Relations Publiques.
    o Mise en place des kits d’activations locaux.
    o Coordination des filiales Europe et Afrique.
    o Relations avec les fournisseurs externes.
    o Coordination et présence opérationnelle sur les lieux de l’événement.

  • DECATHLON-TRIBORD - Assistant Communication Internationale

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2006 - 2006 8 mois (Janvier- Août 2006) : Assistant Directeur Marketing et Communication :

    Direction Marque Internationale TRIBORD, Hendaye, groupe DECATHLON.

    o Chef de projet « Tribord Diving Experience» (110 magasins/ 12 pays).
    o Présence opérationnelle sur les sites français de l’événement.
    o Coordination Projet « JO Pékin 2008 ».
    o Mise en place du plan de communication et merchandising.
    o Création kit mondial d’inauguration.
    o Relations avec les agences publicitaires.

Formations

  • EDHEC Nice (Nice)

    Nice 2003 - 2007

  • Lycée Amiral De Grasse (Grasse)

    Grasse 2000 - 2003 Mathématiques

Réseau