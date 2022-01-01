Guillaume GIORDANELLA

-
Association Etudiante Côte d'Azur (S-Kiss)
- Président et Créateur de l'association
maintenant
4 ans- Association Etudiante Côte d’Azur (Association caritative) :
o Créateur et Président
o Gestion d’une équipe de 10 membres
o Aide à l’organisation événementielle
o Organisation Soirées et événements sportifs
-
EDHEC Business School
- Manager Edhec Football
Roubaix Cedex 1
maintenant
1 an-Responsable section Football EDHEC 2004 (Bureau des Sports):
Recherche de sponsors
Gestion section football
Coaching
Manager 2 Equipes
-
SPEEDRINK
- Commercial
maintenant
3 mois (Juin- Août 2005) : Stage Commercial, Gestion des stocks, Cannes :
o Aide à la création d’entreprise.
o Création devis, factures types, base de données clients et articles.
o Prospection clients, commercial.
o Gestion stocks de la société.
-
DECATHLON
- Vendeur Running
Villeneuve d'Ascq
maintenant
4 mois (Septembre- Décembre 2005) : DECATHLON, Vendeur Running, Nice :
o Accueil, conseil, ventes.
o Gestion du linéaire.
o Contrôle de l’inventaire.
-
ORANGE – France Telecom, Paris, France
- Event & Hospitality Manager
Paris
2009 - maintenant
Brand and Communication Department
Projects coordination, follow-up and management: Manage through service level agreements, completion of the following projects, on time, on budget: Roland- Garros, Mobile World Congress, Midem, MipTv, MipCom, Le Web, Webdeuxconnect, Sportel Monaco and internal corporate events.
• Corporate Partnerships events coordination (Sport competitions, showrooms, exhibitions and congresses).
• Budget establishment and logistic monitoring.
• Project Team Management – responsible for communication and tasks coordination.
• Corporate departments coordination.
• Suppliers and partners relationships monitoring.
• Extranet website implementation for public relations and operating management.
• Corporate event packages orders coordination and management for the different corporate department.
• Toolkit development for partnership activation.
-
ORANGE – France Telecom, London, United Kingdom
- Events and Hospitality Project Manager
Paris
2008 - 2009
January 2008 – February 2009 (1 year 2 months)
Brand and Communication Department
Projects coordination, follow-up : Manage through service level agreements, completion of the following projects, on time, on budget: Mobile World Congress, Midem, MipTv, MipCom, Sportel Monaco and internal corporate events.
• Corporate Partnerships events coordination (Sport competitions, showrooms, exhibitions and congresses).
• Budget establishment and logistic monitoring.
• Project Management – responsible for communication and tasks coordination.
• Corporate departments coordination.
• Suppliers and partners relationships monitoring.
-
Orange Corporate
- Chef de Projet- Coordinateur Projet Coupe du Monde Rugby 2007
Paris
2007 - 2007
De Février à Decembre 2007 (11 mois)
o Animation et coordination avec les équipes projet.
o Chef de projet communication, médias électroniques et branding.
o Coordination des agences.
o Coordination des Relations Publiques.
o Mise en place des kits d’activations locaux.
o Coordination des filiales Europe et Afrique.
o Relations avec les fournisseurs externes.
o Coordination et présence opérationnelle sur les lieux de l’événement.
-
DECATHLON-TRIBORD
- Assistant Communication Internationale
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2006 - 2006
8 mois (Janvier- Août 2006) : Assistant Directeur Marketing et Communication :
Direction Marque Internationale TRIBORD, Hendaye, groupe DECATHLON.
o Chef de projet « Tribord Diving Experience» (110 magasins/ 12 pays).
o Présence opérationnelle sur les sites français de l’événement.
o Coordination Projet « JO Pékin 2008 ».
o Mise en place du plan de communication et merchandising.
o Création kit mondial d’inauguration.
o Relations avec les agences publicitaires.