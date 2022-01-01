Menu

Guillaume GIRARD

Caen

I'm a young french engineer, fascinated by the software development since I started in 2010. I have a crush on complex projects which require good problem solving skills, innovation and, sometimes, imagination.
Even if I particularly affectionnate the web technologies and the Front-end, I'm also interested (and qualified!) in server-side languages such as PHP, Java / J2EE, Node.js or SQL.

Feel free to contact me for any reason, in France or anywhere abroad, I will be happy to answer you.

Mes compétences :
JavaScript
Symfony2
JQuery
HTML 5
CSS 3
Java
Backbone.js
Java EE
PHP 5
Développement Android
Node.js
SQL

Entreprises

  • Université de Caen Basse-Normandie - Ingénieur de développement

    Caen 2017 - maintenant

  • Niji - Ingénieur d'étude

    Cesson-Sévigné 2016 - 2017

  • Etiam - Web developer

    RENNES 2015 - 2015 ETIAM develops softwares to help in medical data management.

    In an Agile (scrum) team, I had to simplify the creation process of complex XML configuration files and HTML form documents. The tools had to be WYSIWYG to allow non-technicians to create them. Both of the editors work in a web environment: the WYSIWYG implementation is managed client-side while the data persistance and its validation is done server-side.

    Technologies :
    Backbone.js, Require.js, Underscore.js, JointJS, jQuery, jQuery UI, JavaScript, JSON
    XML, HTML, SVG, Bootstrap, CSS
    Symfony 2, PHP, REST
    SVN, Scrum, functionnal tests


    Benefits :
    Autonomy
    Hard reflection and analysis work
    Initiative taken
    Agile methods
    Use of a lot of libraries
    Work on an existing project
    Keep the same project on a large period of time

  • FIME - System and network Administrator

    Antony 2012 - 2013 FIME has its head office near Paris (France), where the technical support is. There was not any fixed technician in the agency of Caen (France), making physical interventions difficult to manage. I worked for FIME as a system and network administrator; I was the only technician in Caen, helped remotely by the team in Paris.

    Missions :
    User helpdesk (Levels 1 & 2)
    Server administration (under Active Directory)
    Network administration (Dell switches and routers)
    Computers stock management
    Software installation of the workstations
    Advices for the network deployment during the move of the agency

    The benefits :
    Autonomy
    Versatiliy
    Organisation
    Worktime management
    Unforeseens management
    Customer relationships
    Experience with the work market

  • Club des Marsouins - Web developer

    2012 - 2012 The Club des Marsouins is a sportive association. They wanted to have a numeric tool to manage the informations of their members such has the identity, their history within the club or the payments monitoring.

    Technologies :
    HTML5, CSS3, PHP5, MySQL, JavaScript, Ajax
    Management of the main web security breachs (XSS, CSRF, SQL Injections)

    The benefits :
    Autonomy
    Worktime management
    Unforeseens management
    Project management from beginning to end
    Customer relationships

Formations