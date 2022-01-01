Guillaume GORDIA

I represents the entire range of company products and services to assigned customers, while leading the customer account planning cycle and ensuring assigned customers’ needs and expectations are met by Cameleon Software.
Entreprises
Cameleon Software
- Customer Care Representative - Chicago USA
Labège2013 - maintenantI serves as the primary contact, maintaining and expanding relationships with all assigned strategic customers. I'm responsible for ensuring the satisfaction of all clients, achieving sales quota and assigned strategic account objectives. I represents the entire range of company products and services to assigned customers, while leading the customer account planning cycle and ensuring assigned customers’ needs and expectations are met by Cameleon Software. I reports to the Vice President of Customer Success.
Achieves assigned sales quota and strategic objectives in designated strategic accounts
Maximize Cameleon Software revenue by negotiating profitable contract agreements
Develop account strategies in accordance with overall Cameleon Software strategy
Develop account goals and business plan with assigned customers
Conduct quarterly business reviews with key decision makers to demonstrate Cameleon Software value proposition from competitive offerings
Establish and strengthen professional relationships with key high level decision makers in assigned customers
Collaborates on overall account dynamics and strategic opportunities
Etienne Lacroix
- Business Engineer - Emirates United Arab Emirates
MAZERES2012 - 2013Market study to open a subsidiary for a French Military company
Competitive studies, costumer identification, identification of client’s need, competitor’s analysis. Business environment
France Télécom
- Microwave Engineer
Paris2009 - 2012IT Engineer Specialized in Microwave :
In charge of technology project in dada base transfer – JAVA, HTML5 and C object.
Create new propagation data and prediction methods required for the design of Earth-space and
IT program design: collect of weather data coming from independent weather station
terrestrial line-of sight Define quality and availability objectives definition & solutions to reduce propagations effects collaboration
Formations
INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)
Toulouse2012 - 2013BAC + 6
Specialized Master's degree, International Business, Business and project management, Master's degree business engineer
Graduate students at Specialized Master's Degree in INSA Toulouse get a hands-on education through the case method, which poses true-to-life problems students must tackle in teams. The experiential learning extends to field study teams, in which small groups of students evaluate