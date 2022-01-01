Menu

Guillaume GORDIA

Labège

En résumé

I represents the entire range of company products and services to assigned customers, while leading the customer account planning cycle and ensuring assigned customers’ needs and expectations are met by Cameleon Software.

Entreprises

  • Cameleon Software - Customer Care Representative - Chicago USA

    Labège 2013 - maintenant I serves as the primary contact, maintaining and expanding relationships with all assigned strategic customers. I'm responsible for ensuring the satisfaction of all clients, achieving sales quota and assigned strategic account objectives. I represents the entire range of company products and services to assigned customers, while leading the customer account planning cycle and ensuring assigned customers’ needs and expectations are met by Cameleon Software. I reports to the Vice President of Customer Success.

     Achieves assigned sales quota and strategic objectives in designated strategic accounts
     Maximize Cameleon Software revenue by negotiating profitable contract agreements
     Develop account strategies in accordance with overall Cameleon Software strategy
     Develop account goals and business plan with assigned customers
     Conduct quarterly business reviews with key decision makers to demonstrate Cameleon Software value proposition from competitive offerings
     Establish and strengthen professional relationships with key high level decision makers in assigned customers
     Collaborates on overall account dynamics and strategic opportunities

  • Etienne Lacroix - Business Engineer - Emirates United Arab Emirates

    MAZERES 2012 - 2013 Market study to open a subsidiary for a French Military company
    Competitive studies, costumer identification, identification of client’s need, competitor’s analysis. Business environment

  • France Télécom - Microwave Engineer

    Paris 2009 - 2012 IT Engineer Specialized in Microwave :

    In charge of technology project in dada base transfer – JAVA, HTML5 and C object.
    Create new propagation data and prediction methods required for the design of Earth-space and
    IT program design: collect of weather data coming from independent weather station

    terrestrial line-of sight Define quality and availability objectives definition & solutions to reduce propagations effects collaboration

Formations

  • INSA TOULOUSE (Toulouse)

    Toulouse 2012 - 2013 BAC + 6

    Specialized Master's degree, International Business, Business and project management, Master's degree business engineer
    Graduate students at Specialized Master's Degree in INSA Toulouse get a hands-on education through the case method, which poses true-to-life problems students must tackle in teams. The experiential learning extends to field study teams, in which small groups of students evaluate

  • Ecole D'Ingénieur Du CESI

    Toulouse 2009 - 2012 Ingénieur

    Electronique Informatique Télécommunication

