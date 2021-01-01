Retail
Guillaume GORGE
Guillaume GORGE
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ERYS Advisors
- Fondateur & Managing Partner
2013 - maintenant
SFR
- Directeur des Opérations SI
2011 - 2013
SFR
- DSI Grand Public
2006 - 2011
SFR
- DSI Plateformes de Service
2003 - 2006
SFR
- Directeur Technique du Réseau Mobile
2001 - 2003
Thales Communications
- Directeur Général Thomson-CSF Enterprise
Colombes
1995 - 2000
Formations
TELECOM ParisTech
Paris
1980 - 1982
Ecole Polytechnique
Palaiseau
1977 - 1980
Réseau
Laurent GUSDORF
Mathieu RAMBAULT
Vivien HOULBREQUE