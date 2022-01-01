Guillaume GRANIER

Mes compétences :
Photoshop CS6
After effects
Illustrator CS6
Prezi
Pack Office 2007
Pinnacle 15 Ultimate Studio
Médias sociaux
Marketing
Management opérationnel
Entreprises
IFCIM
maintenant
1Kubator
- Laureat
2016 - maintenantDestiné entre autres aux primo entrepreneurs issus de l’enseignement supérieur, 1KUBATOR (1K) planifie l’ouverture de 11 bureaux sur le territoire Français, au plus près des créateurs de demain.
Privilégiant le potentiel des régions, 1K prévoit des implantations au sein des villes labellisées French Tech, avec entre autres : Marseille, Montpellier, Toulouse, Grenoble, Nantes, Rennes, Lille et ouvre actuellement ses premiers bureaux à Lyon et Bordeaux.
25000 € par startup
Complètement gratuit pour les startups, le programme 1KUBATOR leur permettra de bénéficier d’un investissement d’environ 25 000 € pour 10% de leur capital destiné à couvrir services et besoin en cash.. Cette approche, qui se place en amont des dispositifs classiques d’amorçage en France, adresse le potentiel énorme des jeunes entrepreneurs, en les soutenant à travers le financement du processus initial de création.
Ma Clé de 12
- Co-fondateur
2016 - maintenantCo-fondateur de Ma Clé de 12 Solution digitale de tutoriel mécanique, simple et accessible qui permet de réaliser l’entretien et la plupart des réparations de son véhicule
Media Consulta Group
- Project Manmager Int
2015 - 2016Media Consulta is a fully integrated communication agency and provides all communication disciplines in-house. Over the last several years, mc has become the only German-led global agency network, consisting of more than 80 network agencies present in all 28 EU Member States and the economic centres worldwide.
Today, mc is the largest independent PR and advertising agency in both, Germany and Europe, and is also market leader in the fields of corporate branding and communications, political communications and nation branding. Our global alignment makes us an attractive partner for national as well as international campaigns.
Tasks:
Helping Manager on evey day tasks
Research of venues, taregtting date, ask for quotation
Project Management
Nod-A
- Chef de projet innovation
2013 - 2013Museomix is a creative and cultural collaboration gathering amateurs and professionals
of their culture to innovate the museum experience.
The event takes place in 6 diferents museums throught the world during three days and
nights, one in Canada, one in United Kingdom and four in France.
Each site has is own organisational group. To coordinate the different groups and insure
the good organisation of the event, a global group based in Paris was in charge to help
and coordinate the local communities.The event is all about innovation and
collaboration, all the people involved in the project are volunteers (except myself ) All the
creations made during this event is under Creative Commons Licence.
Tasks and achievements:
- Maintaining a calendar of the event for effective long term planning &
management.
- Rising money and managing relationships with sponsors such as Google Art
Institute in Paris, MailChimp and the Culture and Communication French Ministry.
- Managing budget of more than 30K€
- Creating the application process and systems for determining the future
participants.
- Creating the Museomix association, especially during the administrative
procedures.
- Participating in the elaboration of the design and timing of the event.
- Helping and working closely with each local community, using tools,
documents, process and ressources given by the global organisations.
- Coordinating the local community to meet deadlines and the tasks involved in
organising a Museomix.
- Organising a big meeting during 2 days with all the local managers and global
organistions in the «Musée des Arts Décoratifs» in Paris
-PR Management
VOLCANIC
- Chargé de projet
Paris2013 - 2014Volcanic is an event agency based in Paris. The major clients are Total, Darty, Danone or
Bonduel. This agency believes their role is not only to create the professional event, but also to
be able to obtain a wider view of what other events are occuring worldwide.There is a need for
information around innovation, marketing and communication and my role was as a
Researcher/Writer to encourage prospective clients via the internet website.
Tasks and achievements:
- Managing the differents projects on the company websites «www.volcanic.fr» and
Twitter account.
- Writing articles about collective innovation, IT, crowdfunding and business centred
content.
- Improving the SEO effectiveness of each of my article and content in www.volcanic.fr.
- Following-up of the statistics of performances of the actions organized on volcanic.fr and
on the social networks with Google Analitycs and Twitonomy.
- Set up several newsletter concepts with Mailchimp and diffuse them trouht our data base.
- Learnig basis of HTML 5 and CSS 3.
Association Top12
- Bénévole
2011 - 2011L'association organise le plus grand tournoi international de rugby catégorie U13 de France.
Création d'un site web pour faciliter la communication et la gestion documentaire pour les bénévoles.
Création d'un document illustrant le bien fait des bénévoles que ce soit au niveau financier que humain.