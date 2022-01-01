Menu

Guillaume GUIMARD

Angers

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle au Mans

En résumé

Comptable

Entreprises

  • Strego - Comptable

    Angers 2010 - maintenant

  • Direction départementale des territoires - Agent administratif

    2010 - 2010

  • Tremblaye transports - Comptable

    2009 - 2010

  • MMA - Comptable

    LE MANS CEDEX 9 2009 - 2009

  • Cpam de la sarthe - Agent administratif

    2008 - 2009

Formations

Réseau