Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume GUIMARD
Ajouter
Guillaume GUIMARD
Angers
Profil
Réseau
Election présidentielle 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat de la présidentielle au Mans
En résumé
Comptable
Entreprises
Strego
- Comptable
Angers
2010 - maintenant
Direction départementale des territoires
- Agent administratif
2010 - 2010
Tremblaye transports
- Comptable
2009 - 2010
MMA
- Comptable
LE MANS CEDEX 9
2009 - 2009
Cpam de la sarthe
- Agent administratif
2008 - 2009
Formations
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Carine COUTABLE
Damien URVOY
Denis GANDON
Patrick BOUILLET
Poitevin PASCAL
Thierry ANDRIEUX
Tony VIRLOUVET