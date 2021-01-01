Guillaume VIAUD

-
AZZ
- Region Sales Manager - France, Benelux, Swiss
2014 - maintenant
-
Technip
- Chargé d'Affaires - Oil & Gas
Paris
2014 - 2014
Offshore Asset Integryty Monitoring
-
Sofren
- Business Manager
Saint-Cloud Cedex
2013 - 2014
-
Egis
- Commissioning Engineer
Guyancourt
2012 - 2013
Recettes et Mises en Service des Tunnels de l'A89
-
Technip
- Construction Manager / Deputy Construction Manager
Paris
2012 - 2012
c/o PIMAN Consultants
Construction Management for aquifer and salt cavern storage facilities revamping and modernization.
- Construction team management – HSE, supervision, commissioning
- Contract and Construction Management – Cost, Quality, schedule
- Customer care and reporting
-
Technip
- SCMC Leader, Gas Storage Facilities
Paris
2012 - 2012
c/o PIMAN Consultants
On Site Scheduling, Construction Management & Coordination, for aquifer and salt cavern storage facilities revamping and modernization.
-
NFM Technologies
- Construction Site Manager
Lyon
2011 - 2012
c/o PIMAN Consultants
Lille Metropole Football Stadium – North Pitch Mobility
Consortium NFM, OilGear Towler, DouceHydro
- Consortium works management and administration on site
- Scheduling, construction management and coordination
- Handling Interfaces with main building trades and sub-trades
-
ALSTOM Grid
- Area Sales Manager, Services
2011 - 2011
c/o PIMAN Consultants
Gas Insulated Substations - Services & Maintenance
Near Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Private customers France
- Account Management, Customer Care
- Business Development
- Bid coordination : Design and Tendering teams
-
Schneider Electric - PEC
- Schedule, Construction Management & Coordination
Rueil Malmaison
2010 - 2011
c/o PIMAN Consultants
+ 20MW Solar Power Plant in Lazio, Italy
SunPower - Lanuvio - EPC Project
Schedule Activities, Project Control & Site Monitoring Leader
+ 43MW Solar Power Plant in Apulia, Italy
AES – Il Primo – EPC Project
Schedule & Reporting activities for the Commissioning Phase
Interface Organization & Management
- Works completion / Commissioning
- Monitoring / Off-Load / On-Load checks and tests activities
-
PIMAN CONSULTANTS
- Consultant
LIMONEST
2010 - 2013
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Tendering Manager - Civil Works & Services - South Africa
Paris
2009 - 2010
Bids & Proposals
Southern & East Africa Cluster and Vodafone Global Account
- Services & Subcontracted Works Tenders leader
- Procurement, Finance & Project Management interface to build offers
- Accountability for proposals contents and forecasted Profit & Loss
(Scope of Work, Bill of Quantities, Statement of Compliance,
Schedule,Financial Roll-Out Plan…)
- Site Support: Project Management, Quality issues & Variation Orders
- Customer facing: Offer defense, Workshops and Project Review
-
BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS
- Junior Quality Manager
GUYANCOURT
2008 - 2009
Gautrain Project - Bombela Civil Joint Venture
80km Rail Link between Johannesburg, Pretoria and OR Tambo Airport
Project Head Management
Quality System review and Improvement
Based on ISO9001:2000 and SABS Standards
(SABS: South African Bureau of Standards)
Quality Related Deviations
- Process review
- Deviations management, tracking tool set up & implementation
- Key indicators definition
- Data mining and reporting consolidation
- Action plan definition and follow-up
Concrete Testing - transition to centralized testing
- Process definition
- Database creation to control process and tests results
- Reporting of tests results and trace failures
- Training of the site officers and trials
Quality Issues - Site Wide Works
- Database creation to manage quality issues
- Follow-up of planned actions with automatic reporting & tracking
-
ArcelorMittal
- Reliability & Maintenance Engineer
2006 - 2007
Reliability and Maintenance management of the cast iron plant
TPM deployment (Total Productive Maintenance)
Maintenance Management
- Management of three sub-contactor teams
Fumes Treatment Installations, Cowpers, Water treatment:
- Deviations analysis and corrective & preventive actions planning
- Maintenance Plans survey, review, follow-up and reporting
Maintenance Modernization Pilot Program - Implementation Manager
- Program review
- Maintenance plan definition
- Training guides creation
- Sub-Contractors Manager