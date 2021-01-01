Menu

Guillaume VIAUD

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Primavera
Scheduling
Planning
International
Sales
Engineer
Project
Manager
Coordination

Entreprises

  • AZZ - Region Sales Manager - France, Benelux, Swiss

    2014 - maintenant

  • Technip - Chargé d'Affaires - Oil & Gas

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Offshore Asset Integryty Monitoring

  • Sofren - Business Manager

    Saint-Cloud Cedex 2013 - 2014

  • Egis - Commissioning Engineer

    Guyancourt 2012 - 2013 Recettes et Mises en Service des Tunnels de l'A89

  • Technip - Construction Manager / Deputy Construction Manager

    Paris 2012 - 2012 c/o PIMAN Consultants

    Construction Management for aquifer and salt cavern storage facilities revamping and modernization.

    - Construction team management – HSE, supervision, commissioning
    - Contract and Construction Management – Cost, Quality, schedule
    - Customer care and reporting

  • Technip - SCMC Leader, Gas Storage Facilities

    Paris 2012 - 2012 c/o PIMAN Consultants

    On Site Scheduling, Construction Management & Coordination, for aquifer and salt cavern storage facilities revamping and modernization.

  • NFM Technologies - Construction Site Manager

    Lyon 2011 - 2012 c/o PIMAN Consultants

    Lille Metropole Football Stadium – North Pitch Mobility
    Consortium NFM, OilGear Towler, DouceHydro

    - Consortium works management and administration on site
    - Scheduling, construction management and coordination
    - Handling Interfaces with main building trades and sub-trades

  • ALSTOM Grid - Area Sales Manager, Services

    2011 - 2011 c/o PIMAN Consultants

    Gas Insulated Substations - Services & Maintenance
    Near Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Private customers France

    - Account Management, Customer Care
    - Business Development
    - Bid coordination : Design and Tendering teams

  • Schneider Electric - PEC - Schedule, Construction Management & Coordination

    Rueil Malmaison 2010 - 2011 c/o PIMAN Consultants

    + 20MW Solar Power Plant in Lazio, Italy
    SunPower - Lanuvio - EPC Project
    Schedule Activities, Project Control & Site Monitoring Leader


    + 43MW Solar Power Plant in Apulia, Italy
    AES – Il Primo – EPC Project
    Schedule & Reporting activities for the Commissioning Phase
    Interface Organization & Management
    - Works completion / Commissioning
    - Monitoring / Off-Load / On-Load checks and tests activities

  • PIMAN CONSULTANTS - Consultant

    LIMONEST 2010 - 2013

  • Alcatel Lucent - Tendering Manager - Civil Works & Services - South Africa

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Bids & Proposals
    Southern & East Africa Cluster and Vodafone Global Account

    - Services & Subcontracted Works Tenders leader
    - Procurement, Finance & Project Management interface to build offers
    - Accountability for proposals contents and forecasted Profit & Loss
    (Scope of Work, Bill of Quantities, Statement of Compliance,
    Schedule,Financial Roll-Out Plan…)
    - Site Support: Project Management, Quality issues & Variation Orders
    - Customer facing: Offer defense, Workshops and Project Review

  • BOUYGUES TRAVAUX PUBLICS - Junior Quality Manager

    GUYANCOURT 2008 - 2009 Gautrain Project - Bombela Civil Joint Venture
    80km Rail Link between Johannesburg, Pretoria and OR Tambo Airport

    Project Head Management

    Quality System review and Improvement
    Based on ISO9001:2000 and SABS Standards
    (SABS: South African Bureau of Standards)

    Quality Related Deviations
    - Process review
    - Deviations management, tracking tool set up & implementation
    - Key indicators definition
    - Data mining and reporting consolidation
    - Action plan definition and follow-up

    Concrete Testing - transition to centralized testing
    - Process definition
    - Database creation to control process and tests results
    - Reporting of tests results and trace failures
    - Training of the site officers and trials

    Quality Issues - Site Wide Works
    - Database creation to manage quality issues
    - Follow-up of planned actions with automatic reporting & tracking

  • ArcelorMittal - Reliability & Maintenance Engineer

    2006 - 2007 Reliability and Maintenance management of the cast iron plant

    TPM deployment (Total Productive Maintenance)

    Maintenance Management
    - Management of three sub-contactor teams

    Fumes Treatment Installations, Cowpers, Water treatment:
    - Deviations analysis and corrective & preventive actions planning
    - Maintenance Plans survey, review, follow-up and reporting

    Maintenance Modernization Pilot Program - Implementation Manager
    - Program review
    - Maintenance plan definition
    - Training guides creation
    - Sub-Contractors Manager

Formations

  • Politecnico Di TORINO (Torino)

    Torino 2008 - 2008 Ingegneria Gestionale e Civile

  • Université De Technologie De Compiègne (UTC) (Compiegne)

    Compiegne 2005 - 2008 Mechanical Engineering - Reliability & Quality Management