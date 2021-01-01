Menu

Gwenael NZE DE SOUZA

LONDRES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • ANINF (Agence Nationale des Infrastructures Numériques et des Fréquences) - Ingénieur Systèmes,Télécoms et Réseaux

    2013 - 2016 Réseau de l'Administration Gabonaise

  • Gabon Sprint Auto - Ingénieur Réseau

    2013 - 2013

Formations

  • London South Bank University (Londres)

    Londres 2011 - 2012 Master of Science

    Msc Telecommunications and Computers Network Engineering

  • London South Bank University (Londres)

    Londres 2007 - 2011 Beng Telecommunications and Computer Networks Engineering

    Honours

Réseau