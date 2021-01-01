Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Gwenael NZE DE SOUZA
Gwenael NZE DE SOUZA
LONDRES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Entreprises
ANINF (Agence Nationale des Infrastructures Numériques et des Fréquences)
- Ingénieur Systèmes,Télécoms et Réseaux
2013 - 2016
Réseau de l'Administration Gabonaise
Gabon Sprint Auto
- Ingénieur Réseau
2013 - 2013
Formations
London South Bank University (Londres)
Londres
2011 - 2012
Master of Science
Msc Telecommunications and Computers Network Engineering
London South Bank University (Londres)
Londres
2007 - 2011
Beng Telecommunications and Computer Networks Engineering
Honours
Réseau
Amelie CHAPON
Corinne Leslie KOUCKA
Gwenhaël CUDENNEC
Jean-Urbain DIOP TA-NAKI
Ralph Ossima ASSOUMOU
Régis NZE MVE
Saleh OULHAJ
Samuella DO REGO
Steeve MATSIMAGIONGWE