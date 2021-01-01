Menu

Gwenaelle GUÉDON

NEUILLY PLAISANCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • mapapresse

    Neuilly-Plaisance (93360) 2008 - maintenant

  • Acadomia - Comptable

    Comptabilité | Paris (75000) 2008 - 2008

  • CMMA

    Paris (75000) 2007 - 2008

  • cidelec - Responsable comptable

    Comptabilité | Crosne (91560) 2006 - 2007

  • CRÉDIT SUISSE - Comptable

    Comptabilité | Paris (75000) 2005 - 2006

  • CRIT INTERIM

    Paris (75000) 2004 - 2005

  • RLD - Comptable

    Comptabilité | Le Kremlin-Bicêtre (94270) 2003 - 2003

  • rld ouest - Responsable comptable

    Comptabilité | Orvault (44700) 2000 - 2003

  • COFIA

    Nantes (44000) 1980 - 1998

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel