RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
« Dis le moi et je l’oublierai, écris le moi et je m’en souviendrai, fais-moi le vivre et je comprendrai
Mes compétences :
TCP/IP
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Wi-Fi
Veritas Backup Exec
VMware
Secure Shell
Python Programming
Oracle
Open
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office
MAN
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Internet
Hyper-V
HTTP
HTML
GNU
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
C++
Apple MacOS
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
Active Directory