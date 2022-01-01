Menu

En résumé

« Dis le moi et je l’oublierai, écris le moi et je m’en souviendrai, fais-moi le vivre et je comprendrai

Mes compétences :
TCP/IP
LAN/WAN > WLAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Wi-Fi
Veritas Backup Exec
VMware
Secure Shell
Python Programming
Oracle
Open
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 7
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office
MAN
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
Internet
Hyper-V
HTTP
HTML
GNU
FTP
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
C++
Apple MacOS
Apache WEB Server
Adobe Photoshop
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Groupe TF1 - Administrateur Systemes & Reseaux

    BOULOGNE 2016 - maintenant Supervision des architectures et serveurs (±800 machines / ±440 serveurs virtuels)
    Outils: SCOM / NAGIOS / Insight Manager / IPCheck / NNM (HP) / Splunk.
    Supervision de la diffusion des chaines du groupe TF1 (récupération de flux,
    Supervision de l’encodage et supervision de la diffusion TNT.
    Traitement des demandes : Requêtage SQL, validation des tâches journalière…
    Astreinte SOS en horaires non ouvrés : Support utilisateur Niveau 1-2 : Analyse et résolution des problèmes des utilisateurs.
    Gestion des incidents : Ouverture, résolution, processus d’escalade. : Outils : ServiceNow
    Sécurité : mise à jour antivirus des serveurs du parc (EPO)
    Gestion des incidents, reporting.
    Ordonnanceurs : $Universe, UNIViewer
    Suivi des chaines de production
    Administration des systèmes et réseaux
    Administration de serveurs Windows
    Configuration et gestion de systèmes de virtualisation

Formations

