Graduate in international economic law (1990, with honours) at the end of an academic curriculum followed in Germany (Rechts und Wirtschaftswissenschaft Fakultät, Universität des Saarlandes) and France (Université de Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne), with a research paper on prudential banking rules (“The impact of the Basle Committee’s work on French banking activity: the Cooke ratio”), Hachemi Ayad worked in legal offices (Paris, Versailles) and in diplomatic circles (inter-state disputes regarding bank guarantees on first demand linked to the achievement of major industrial projects), then as a corporate lawyer in the public and private industry (pharmaceutical, energy, transport, information technology, telecommunications and networks).

Hachemi Ayad created several French-Canadian companies specializing in industrial process, computer networks and the multimedia, in which he held the legal direction while teaching international contract law in some Grandes Ecoles de Commerce et d'Ingénieurs (Ile de France).

An assignment to the United Nations Office in Geneva (1993) allowed him to greatly appreciate Switzerland and its overall compliance with what is today called "diversity". A few years later Hachemi Ayad settled in Switzerland where he opened an office specialized in international economic law, technology transfer and corporate compliance.

Hachemi Ayad currently serves on the board of directors of some holding companies and various firms specializing in energy, industry and services. He is also in charge of legal affairs of undertakings active in the medical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors (international contracts and health legal issues).



Mes compétences :

Compliance

Contracts

Economic intelligence

International

Law

Médical

Technology