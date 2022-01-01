Menu

Hajar EL-KHIAT

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
5S
Catia v5
Informatique : Word – Excel –PowerPoint
C
Câblage et repérage des armoires éléctriques
Programmation Arduino
Microcontroleur
Unity pro
Ladder, Grafcer
GMWIN4
DEV C++
Step 7
Vijeo Citect
ISIS

Entreprises

  • Copag - Stagiaire automaticienne

    2018 - 2018

  • Sews Cabind Maroc - Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme

    Casablanca 2017 - 2017

  • Sews Cabind Maroc - Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme

    Casablanca 2016 - 2017

  • Copag - Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme

    2016 - 2016

  • Copag - Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme

    2015 - 2016

Formations

  • Ecole Superieure De Technologie (Agadir)

    Agadir 2017 - 2018 Licence professionnelle

  • Institut De Formation Aux Métiers De L'Industrie Automobile (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2015 - 2017 Technicienne spécialisée

  • Lycee Mohamed V (Taroudant)

    Taroudant 2014 - 2015 Baccalauréat

