Hajar EL-KHIAT

Mes compétences :
5S
Catia v5
Informatique : Word – Excel –PowerPoint
C
Câblage et repérage des armoires éléctriques
Programmation Arduino
Microcontroleur
Unity pro
Ladder, Grafcer
GMWIN4
DEV C++
Step 7
Vijeo Citect
ISIS
Entreprises
Copag
- Stagiaire automaticienne
2018 - 2018
Sews Cabind Maroc
- Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme
Casablanca2017 - 2017
Sews Cabind Maroc
- Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme
Casablanca2016 - 2017
Copag
- Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme
2016 - 2016
Copag
- Stagiaire technicienne spécialisée en automatisme
2015 - 2016
Formations
Ecole Superieure De Technologie (Agadir)
Agadir2017 - 2018Licence professionnelle
Institut De Formation Aux Métiers De L'Industrie Automobile (Casablanca)