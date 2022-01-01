Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hajar HOUSSAINI
Ajouter
Hajar HOUSSAINI
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ENCG Agadir
- Contrôle de gestion
2016 - maintenant
Formations
Maghrib Arabi (Marrakech)
Marrakech
2009 - 2011
Réseau
Abdellah ELMENABDY
Najat EL GUENNOUNI