Hajar ISMAILI

LONDON

En résumé

 My high level sales expertise and standards of sales execution and internal sales support systems and procedures which are proven to engage and manage both new prospects and existing customers through the sales cycle.
 My ability to develop excellent client relationships by demonstrating an understanding of their needs and their pressures which allows me to build effective partnerships and retain my customers by a diplomatic and professional approach to account management.
 I have great people management skills based on strong communication, motivation and team building activities; I believe that the growth of a company can only be achieved by the people within it.
 I possess strong leadership and advanced problem-solving skills plus an ability to thrive under pressure; leading and teaching by example and delegating according to the ability of each team member.

Mes compétences :
Advertising
COMMERCE
Communication
Evénementiel
Leadership
Management
Marketing
Sales

Entreprises

  • Gdev - Contract Renewal Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Gdev - Account Sales Manager

    2011 - 2011

  • Removals - Sales

    2011 - maintenant Working as part of the sales team to develop both new and existing markets. “Rabat – West Morocco”
    Involved in developing sales & pricing strategies and responsible for developing own portfolio of customers.
    Dealing with a diverse range of clients in the Private and the Public Sector, Embassies and International
    Organizations.
    Delivered performance improvement solutions and identified gaps in performance at individual and
    organizational levels.
    Managing a team of 10 people who would do the packing and unpacking activities, and ensuring the best QoS
    possible through providing world class service.

Formations

  • IIHEM (International Institute For Higher Education In Morocco) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2006 - 2011 Marketing and Communication

  • AMA International University (Salmabad)

    Salmabad 2005 - 2006 Management Information Systems

