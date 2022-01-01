Hajar ISMAILI

 My high level sales expertise and standards of sales execution and internal sales support systems and procedures which are proven to engage and manage both new prospects and existing customers through the sales cycle.

 My ability to develop excellent client relationships by demonstrating an understanding of their needs and their pressures which allows me to build effective partnerships and retain my customers by a diplomatic and professional approach to account management.

 I have great people management skills based on strong communication, motivation and team building activities; I believe that the growth of a company can only be achieved by the people within it.

 I possess strong leadership and advanced problem-solving skills plus an ability to thrive under pressure; leading and teaching by example and delegating according to the ability of each team member.



Mes compétences :

Advertising

COMMERCE

Communication

Evénementiel

Leadership

Management

Marketing

Sales