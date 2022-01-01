Menu

Hajar ISSOURD

CASABLANCA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Category management
HTML
Communication
CRM
ECommerce
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Excel
Sphinx
SEO
CSS
SPSS
Stratégie
Webmarketing
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
manage customer
manage all social media programs
develop proposals
develop new business
Web Application Development
Visual Basic
Top Management
Statistical Processing
Sphinx Software
Search Engine Optimisation
Quality Management
MySQL
Microsoft FrontPage
Microsoft Access
Marketing
Manage the CRM application
Macromedia Dreamweaver
Linguistic Skills
Direct marketing
Conduct Competitive analysis
Cascading Style Sheets

Entreprises

  • CTS COMPANY GROUP - Sales and Marketing Manager

    2014 - maintenant -Develop new marketing strategies to capture market channels with new exporting companies
    -Prospect new exporters companies and identify the decision makers within the client organization
    - Set up meetings and work with the team to develop proposals that speaks to the client’s needs
    - Negotiate appropriately with customers and handle objections by clarifying, emphasizing agreements
    -Build long term relationships with clients and ensure a high level of customer’s retention
    - Provide feedback and information on market and submit weekly reports to Top Management
    -Write online contents and manage all social media programs including blogs and forums

  • Group Marcus Evans - Conference Producer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Deloitte Nearshore - Junior Consultant

    Puteaux 2013 - 2014 -Assist the manager in determining client needs by gathering and researching data: Xerfi, Diane …
    -Summarize analytical findings and data in a coherent manner: Tables, Graphs, and Flowcharts…
    -Contribute to the creation of high quality deliverables: Benchmarks, Thematic folders, Researches …
    -Carry out quantitative studies through “DeloitteDex” and make personal presentation for the results
    -Contribute to develop new business models and make recommendations to clients
    -Make and deliver Press kits with “Factiva” for Deloitte’s clients

  • MITC - Key Account Manager

    2013 - 2013 -Reach assigned targets for profitable sales volume (82% of the achievement of the target)
    - Maintain and expand relationships with existing clients (The customer satisfaction rate is at 92%)
    -Ensure prospecting to recruit new companies and Start-ups (On average 5 new companies per month)
    -Create, treat, manage customer’s complaints and follow up the recovery of the client’s debts
    -Contribute in the development of the Quality Management System (QMS)

  • Mifa Group - Junior Product Manager

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 - Conduct Competitive analysis; gather updates and information regarding the market
    -Assemble consumer rating reports by compiling and consolidating data from sales field
    -Assist in the development of the marketing plan of Yamaha products (Segmentation, targeting, 4P’s)
    -Establish the copy strategy and the media-planning in collaboration with the Marketing Director
    -Carry out Direct marketing operations (E-mailing campaigns, Flyers Distribution, Online campaigns)
    -Assess marketing operations results by identifying the key indicators (Bounce rate, response rate...)
    -Contribute in the development and the production of all the corporate events of the company
    -Represent the company in all exhibitions and trade fairs (Halieutis Exhibition, Motorcycles Day…)

  • Fédération APEBI - In charge of marketing project

    2012 - 2012 -Conduct a member satisfaction survey in order to define the Federation new policy “SPSS”
    -Develop new B2B services for the Federation’s members based on the survey results
    -Create and launch a monthly newsletter about the IT sector and off shoring in Morocco
    -Manage the CRM application and build-up the Database for the platform

  • Sopriam - Project Manager

    Casablanca 2012 - 2012

  • Attijariwafa Bank - Intern

    2010 - 2010

  • Office Chérifien des Phosphates OCP - Intern

    Casablanca 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Multi-P (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2013 - 2013 Certificate ISO 9001

  • Hassan II University (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2012 Master of Arts in Marketing

  • Hassan II University (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2007 - 2010 Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

