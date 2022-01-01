RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse
Diplômée en Informatique et Réseaux à l'INSA de Toulouse , je suis actuellement ingénieur d'études et développement chez ATOS Toulouse.
Plus d'information sur mes expériences : http://www.doyoubuzz.com/hajar-laji_1/cv/jobs/
------------------------------------------------------------------
I hold a master's degree in computer science and network and I'm currently working as design and development engineer at ATOS Toulouse.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Skills :
-----------------------------------------------------------------
- Programming languages :
C, Java, VHDL, Assembly language of Cortex-M3, VBA, GTK, SQL, PL\SQL, Ocaml, systeme programing and multi-threading.
-Web programming :
HTML, CSS, PHP, Javascript, JSP, Servlets, XML, XSD, WSDL.
-Modeling : UML
-Programming tools :
Keil, Xilinx ISE, Feko, Eclipse, Netbeans, Webmethods, MuleStudio, Visual Studio, Postgre, Wireshark.
- OS :
Windows , Linux, Mac OS.
- Cloud computing:
VMWare, Proxmox, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Elasticité, LAMP, OVH server.
- Network Knowledge:
OSI model and TCP/IP, CISCO
Protocols : TCP, IP, UDP, Ethernet, SNMP, BGP, OSPF, RIP, ATM, FTP, DHCP, NAT, DNS, MPLS, Frame Relay...
LAN : Ethernet, ATM, ADSL , XDSL.
WAN : 802.11, Zigbee, Bluetouth.
Mobile Networks : GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA, 3G.
Security : SSH, Tunneling, VPN.
Qos: IntServ, DiffServ,...
- Access network:
Optical fiber
STP/UTP ((Shielded/Unshieled Twisted Pair)
FSO (Free Space Optics)
LOA (Liaison Optique Atmosphérique)
CPL (courant porteur en ligne)
-----------------------------------------------------------------
LANGUAGES :
-----------------------------------------------------------------
-Arabic/French : Bilingual.
-English : Fluent (score 845 TOEIC).
-Spanish : Basic knowledge.
