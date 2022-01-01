Menu

Hajar LAJI

Bezons

En résumé

Diplômée en Informatique et Réseaux à l'INSA de Toulouse , je suis actuellement ingénieur d'études et développement chez ATOS Toulouse.

Plus d'information sur mes expériences : http://www.doyoubuzz.com/hajar-laji_1/cv/jobs/
------------------------------------------------------------------

I hold a master's degree in computer science and network and I'm currently working as design and development engineer at ATOS Toulouse.

-----------------------------------------------------------------
Skills :
-----------------------------------------------------------------
- Programming languages :
C, Java, VHDL, Assembly language of Cortex-M3, VBA, GTK, SQL, PL\SQL, Ocaml, systeme programing and multi-threading.

-Web programming :
HTML, CSS, PHP, Javascript, JSP, Servlets, XML, XSD, WSDL.

-Modeling : UML

-Programming tools :
Keil, Xilinx ISE, Feko, Eclipse, Netbeans, Webmethods, MuleStudio, Visual Studio, Postgre, Wireshark.

- OS :
Windows , Linux, Mac OS.

- Cloud computing:
VMWare, Proxmox, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Elasticité, LAMP, OVH server.

- Network Knowledge:
OSI model and TCP/IP, CISCO
Protocols : TCP, IP, UDP, Ethernet, SNMP, BGP, OSPF, RIP, ATM, FTP, DHCP, NAT, DNS, MPLS, Frame Relay...
LAN : Ethernet, ATM, ADSL , XDSL.
WAN : 802.11, Zigbee, Bluetouth.
Mobile Networks : GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA, 3G.
Security : SSH, Tunneling, VPN.
Qos: IntServ, DiffServ,...

- Access network:
Optical fiber
STP/UTP ((Shielded/Unshieled Twisted Pair)
FSO (Free Space Optics)
LOA (Liaison Optique Atmosphérique)
CPL (courant porteur en ligne)


-----------------------------------------------------------------
LANGUAGES :
-----------------------------------------------------------------

-Arabic/French : Bilingual.
-English : Fluent (score 845 TOEIC).
-Spanish : Basic knowledge.

Entreprises

  • Atos - Ingénieur étude & développement Middleware - SPIE

    Bezons 2015 - maintenant Projet TMA pour SPIE :
    - Reporting quotidien de l'état d’exécution des flux
    - Analyse des incidents sur les flux de la plateforme
    - Amélioration et optimisation du niveau des services
    - Maintien des conditions d’exécution
    - Packaging /Livraison dans les environnements de recette et de production

    Acquis : Webmethods 6.5 (Developer et Modeler), BPM, Flow Services, SoapUI, SQLDeveloper, Citrix, EasyVista.

  • Atos - Ingénieur d'études et développement Middleware - EDF

    Bezons 2013 - maintenant Projet IVOIRE (Internet Véritable Outil Industriel pour la Relation Client) pour EDF - Equipe PMC (Plateforme Multi Canal) :
    - Développement, test, validation et exposition des services de la plateforme
    - Support technique lors des phases de mise en production
    - Chiffrage, encadrement, formation et support aux équipes
    - Outillage et industrialisation des processus de développement.
    - Packaging / livraison sur les environnements d’assemblage et de validation (interne et cliente)
    - Expertise BPM (Business Process Modeling) et CAF sur le projet
    - TMA/MCO : Analyse des incidents de la production et optimisation des services de la plateforme

    Acquis : Webmethods8.0/8.2/9.0 (Developper, Designer), BPM, CAF, Oracle 10g, SoapUI, Java, PL/SQL, XML, XSD, WSDL, Centrasite, Mediator, SOAP, REST, script ksh, Hudson, Ant, Jenkins, SVN, Linux.

  • Atos - Stagiaire

    Bezons 2013 - 2013 - Conception et développement d'un outil sous Webmethods, permettant de vérifier la disponibilité des partenaires de la plateforme SOA dans le cadre du projet IVOIRE (Internet Véritable Outil Industriel pour la RElation clientèle) pour le compte de EDF.

    - Conception, développement, test, validation, virtualisation et exposition sur Mediator de services de la plateforme SOA.

    Acquis: Webmethods8.0/8.2 (Developper, Designer), BPM, CAF, portlet, IS, Oracle 10g, SaopUI, Java, PL/SQL, XML,
    XSD, WSDL, Centrasite, Mediator, SOA, script ksh, Linux.

  • Thales - Concepteur - Developpeur

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2013 Développement d’un outil basé sur l’architecture orientée service (SOA) qui permet de tester la QoS d’un ESB (OpenESB).

    Acquis: Java, BPEL, WebService, SOAP, WSDL, XML, Netbeans, OpenESB, SOA, QoS.

  • Trinity College Dublin - Stagiaire - Développeur

    2012 - 2012 - Développer un intercepteur en Java, sous Mule ESB (middleware), qui permet de contrôler le flux de messages dans un service.

    - Générer automatiquement en Java, une structure interprétable par JaCoP (un solveur de contraintes ) à partir du méta-modèle ainsi que des contraintes sur ce modèle exprimées en langage OCL.

    Acquis: ESB, MuleESB, MuleStudio, Eclipse Juno, SOA, Java, XML, OCL, JaCoP, REST API, JUnit, SmatGrid.

  • LAAS-CNRS , Toulouse - Concepteur - Développeur

    Toulouse 2012 - 2012 Conception et développement d’une plateforme de contrôle de déplacement d’un robot équipé d’une arène, d’un superviseur et d’une webcam.

    Acquis: Développement temps réel et multi-threading, xenomai, Java, C, openCV, AADL.

  • SOPRA GROUP - Concepteur - Développeur

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Développement d’un outil de consultation d’indicateur qualité. Cet outil permet aux clients de visualiser des indicateurs qualité projet via un navigateur ou un Smartphone androïd.
    Acquis: Java, UML, XML, SQL, HTML5, JSP/Servlets, Androïd.

  • ADVEEZ - Concepteur

    TOULOUSE 2011 - 2012 Conception d’une antenne 868 MHz directive (~180°) pour l’optimisation d’un dispositif RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) à l'aide du logiciel FEKO.

  • LAAS-CNRS , Toulouse - Concepteur - Développeur

    Toulouse 2011 - 2011 Mise en place de multiples algorithmes de modulation et de démodulation par programmation sur microcontrôleur (STM32) en langage C.

    Acquis: C, traitement de signal, QAM, PSK, BPSK, DBPSK, programmation sur microcontrôleur STM32.

  • FREESCALE SEMICONDUCTOR - Stage ouvrier - Opératrice en salle blanche

    Toulouse 2011 - 2011 Conduite de plusieurs opérations de production en salle blanche et contrôle du déroulement des procédés.

Formations

Réseau