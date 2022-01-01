Diplômée en Informatique et Réseaux à l'INSA de Toulouse , je suis actuellement ingénieur d'études et développement chez ATOS Toulouse.



Plus d'information sur mes expériences : http://www.doyoubuzz.com/hajar-laji_1/cv/jobs/

------------------------------------------------------------------



I hold a master's degree in computer science and network and I'm currently working as design and development engineer at ATOS Toulouse.



-----------------------------------------------------------------

Skills :

-----------------------------------------------------------------

- Programming languages :

C, Java, VHDL, Assembly language of Cortex-M3, VBA, GTK, SQL, PL\SQL, Ocaml, systeme programing and multi-threading.



-Web programming :

HTML, CSS, PHP, Javascript, JSP, Servlets, XML, XSD, WSDL.



-Modeling : UML



-Programming tools :

Keil, Xilinx ISE, Feko, Eclipse, Netbeans, Webmethods, MuleStudio, Visual Studio, Postgre, Wireshark.



- OS :

Windows , Linux, Mac OS.



- Cloud computing:

VMWare, Proxmox, IaaS, SaaS, PaaS, Elasticité, LAMP, OVH server.



- Network Knowledge:

OSI model and TCP/IP, CISCO

Protocols : TCP, IP, UDP, Ethernet, SNMP, BGP, OSPF, RIP, ATM, FTP, DHCP, NAT, DNS, MPLS, Frame Relay...

LAN : Ethernet, ATM, ADSL , XDSL.

WAN : 802.11, Zigbee, Bluetouth.

Mobile Networks : GSM, GPRS, EDGE, UMTS, HSDPA, 3G.

Security : SSH, Tunneling, VPN.

Qos: IntServ, DiffServ,...



- Access network:

Optical fiber

STP/UTP ((Shielded/Unshieled Twisted Pair)

FSO (Free Space Optics)

LOA (Liaison Optique Atmosphérique)

CPL (courant porteur en ligne)





-----------------------------------------------------------------

LANGUAGES :

-----------------------------------------------------------------



-Arabic/French : Bilingual.

-English : Fluent (score 845 TOEIC).

-Spanish : Basic knowledge.



