Hajer ADHADHI

Angers

En résumé

Je m'appelle Hajer je suis d'origine tunisienne je suis une technicienne en informatique
actuellement je travaille chez stream global service au service technique hp

Entreprises

  • Stream Global Services - Technicien support

    Angers 2009 - maintenant -diagnostique matérielles
    -résolution d'incidents
    -prise en main à distance pour résoudre les incidents(installation des programme,suppression des virus,nettoyage ,installation des système d'exploitation,dépannage réseau)
    -technico commercial(proposition des ventes)

Formations

  • Institut Supérieure Des Études Technologie (Ben Arrous)

    Ben Arrous 2005 - 2009 technicien supérieure en informatqie

    bureautique
    résolution d'incident
    dépannage informatique (software/hardware)

  • Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologique ISET (Tunis)

    Tunis 2005 - 2009 Diplôme

    en informatique l'Institut supérieur des études technologique(bac+2ans et 6 mois)
    Baccalauréat Technique


    Autres formations

