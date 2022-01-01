Hajer ADHADHI

Je m'appelle Hajer je suis d'origine tunisienne je suis une technicienne en informatique
actuellement je travaille chez stream global service au service technique hp
Entreprises
Stream Global Services
- Technicien support
Angers2009 - maintenant-diagnostique matérielles
-résolution d'incidents
-prise en main à distance pour résoudre les incidents(installation des programme,suppression des virus,nettoyage ,installation des système d'exploitation,dépannage réseau)
-technico commercial(proposition des ventes)
Formations
Institut Supérieure Des Études Technologie (Ben Arrous)
Ben Arrous2005 - 2009technicien supérieure en informatqie