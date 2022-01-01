Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hajjaj ACHRAF
Ajouter
Hajjaj ACHRAF
TETOUAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Je sius la
Mes compétences :
Programmation
Pnuematique
Electronique
La gestion
Hydrolique
Entreprises
Wintechsarl
- Tecnicien
2012 - 2014
Temasa
- Technicien spesial en automat programmable
1997 - maintenant
Formations
ISTA (Tétouan)
Tétouan
2012 - maintenant
Tecnician specialise
Lycée Imame Al Ghazali (Tétouan)
Tétouan
1998 - 2000
Réseau
Abderrahim KAOUAK
Houda ABOUNAIM
Ikram AHIDAR
Jebril DIOUF
Khalloufi SOUKAINA
Marin FAVRE
Soufiane BALLOUK
Soufiane ZOUBIR
Youssef MIMOUNI
Zineb ICHAOUI