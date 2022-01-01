Menu

Hajlaoui MESBAH

BEN AROUS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Contrôle non destructif ( technicien)

Entreprises

  • mecaprotec aero MPA - Techninicien cnd .NIVEAU 2

    2013 - maintenant

  • Mecaprotec Industries - Technicien N2 cnd . réssuage aéronautique

    MURET 2013 - maintenant je suis fiere de mon travaille et je cherche toujour le plus dans cette domaine

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences De Sfax (Sfax)

    Sfax 2009 - maintenant 2009

    bac + 4

Réseau