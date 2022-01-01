Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hajlaoui MESBAH
Ajouter
Hajlaoui MESBAH
BEN AROUS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Contrôle non destructif ( technicien)
Entreprises
mecaprotec aero MPA
- Techninicien cnd .NIVEAU 2
2013 - maintenant
Mecaprotec Industries
- Technicien N2 cnd . réssuage aéronautique
MURET
2013 - maintenant
je suis fiere de mon travaille et je cherche toujour le plus dans cette domaine
Formations
Faculté Des Sciences De Sfax (Sfax)
Sfax
2009 - maintenant
2009
bac + 4
Réseau
El Houssain EL M HAMDI
Faten MRABET
Habachi MOUNIR
Hanen TAGHOUTI NASRAOUI
Hassen BAHLOUL
Imen HMIDA
Issam OMARI
Patrice CUQUEL
Sory Ibrahima DIABATE
Thierry GRECH