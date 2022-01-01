Hakan TOPKAYA

Vesuvius is a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.



Employing more than 12,000 employees in 40 countries, the Vesuvius community is ready to serve its customers wherever they grow and whenever they are in need of new technology.



I am proud to be one actor of this community as the technical manager for the foundry system division.



I focus exclusively on managing technical services for the global customer network in the area of Foundry Flow Control Systems.



I am involved in all aspects of technical services for customers and am the principle contact within the local organization for Systems Managers and customers seeking general support and advice for maintaining Systems at the highest level of performance.



I am responding to all service related inquiries and manage Technical Service Contracts with customers in close coordination with Systems Managers and Application Engineers.



My principle role is critical to the implementation of the Flow Control Solutions strategy which aspires to expand the current Ferrous Melt Shop offering, to improve the profitability of the business, and to achieve sustainable top line growth across key geographic markets.





Mes compétences :

Engineering

Leadership and People Management

Partnership & Teamwork

Commercial