Hakim AMROUNI

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • Nestle Waters - CFO zone Latam Assistant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - maintenant

  • Renault Retail Group - Financial Analyst Assistant

    CLAMART 2010 - 2010 Cash management, identifying the cash balance, which allows for the business to meet day-to-day expenses, but reduces cash holding costs . Invoices and purchase orders input within SAP.
    Audit : Interviewing head of departments in order to establish a management report before official internal control.

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master 2 Recherche Monnaie Banque Finance

    Régime de change et crise financière, Macroéconomie monétaire et financière, Systèmes financiers et réglementation bancaire, Microstructure des marchés financiers, Théorie financière de l’entreprise.

    Mémoire de recherche : " le marché du pétrole" ,
    Histoire, processus de formation des prix et financiarisation récente.

  • The University Of Texas At Austin (Austin)

    Austin 2010 - 2011 BBA Exchange Programme

    Main Topics : Energy financial risk management,Financial Mathematics for actuarial application, Leadership issues, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, International trade and investment.

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne Master II Trésorerie d'Entreprise en Apprentissage

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Licence économie et gestion parcours finance

    Matières principales : Macroéconomie, Microéconomie, Mathématiques, Statistiques & Probabilités, Comptabilité, Histoire économique, Monnaie, Gestion d’entreprise, Finance d’entreprise, Marketing, Droit des affaires, Droit des contrats.

