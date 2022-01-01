Hakim AMROUNI

Renault Retail Group
- Financial Analyst Assistant
CLAMART2010 - 2010Cash management, identifying the cash balance, which allows for the business to meet day-to-day expenses, but reduces cash holding costs . Invoices and purchase orders input within SAP.
Audit : Interviewing head of departments in order to establish a management report before official internal control.
Paris2007 - 2010Licence économie et gestion parcours finance
Matières principales : Macroéconomie, Microéconomie, Mathématiques, Statistiques & Probabilités, Comptabilité, Histoire économique, Monnaie, Gestion d’entreprise, Finance d’entreprise, Marketing, Droit des affaires, Droit des contrats.