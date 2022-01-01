Hakim BENMESBAH

Sopra Steria
- Supply chain manager
Paris
2011 - 2016
Monitoring the supplier performance for Airbus Procurement (Aerostructure) / All Program SA, LR, A380, A400M, A350.
• Reporting/Dashboard for Top management for POS & POSI
• Airbus KPI’s as D1 (Delivery), R1 (Reject orders), Missing Parts, Replacement Orders, Concession, CCP, Replacement orders...
• Simulation & Analysis for implementation new scope & perimeter for KPI’s Hamonization
• SAP BW extract & investigations Analysis (Trend, Pareto, top10, Root causes…)
• Operational Team Support on KPIs and their process
• Action plan and monitoring work progress
• Implementation and follow up of suppliers action plans
• Support for continuous improvement approach and process elaboration (5S, 8D, Ishikawa…)
• User guides, training, workshop.
• Unit acceptance test (UAT)