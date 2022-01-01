Menu

Hakim BENMESBAH

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • Entreprise informatique,entreprise commercial. - Stage

    maintenant Gestion des stocks,des flux.Toulouse
    Gestion de projet.Toulouse
    Etablissement d'une base de données Access (stage).Toulouse
    Creation d'un site web dynamique pour une association (stage).Toulouse

  • Sopra Steria - Supply chain manager

    Paris 2011 - 2016 Monitoring the supplier performance for Airbus Procurement (Aerostructure) / All Program SA, LR, A380, A400M, A350.
    • Reporting/Dashboard for Top management for POS & POSI
    • Airbus KPI’s as D1 (Delivery), R1 (Reject orders), Missing Parts, Replacement Orders, Concession, CCP, Replacement orders...
    • Simulation & Analysis for implementation new scope & perimeter for KPI’s Hamonization
    • SAP BW extract & investigations Analysis (Trend, Pareto, top10, Root causes…)
    • Operational Team Support on KPIs and their process
    • Action plan and monitoring work progress
    • Implementation and follow up of suppliers action plans
    • Support for continuous improvement approach and process elaboration (5S, 8D, Ishikawa…)
    • User guides, training, workshop.
    • Unit acceptance test (UAT)

  • Auchan - Employé

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2005 - 2011 • Ensuring the warehouse is compliant with regulations and the team are adequately trained
    • Establishing and implementing logistic and warehouse procedures in line with the needs of the business
    • Monitoring and compliance with quality criteria (internal requirement & Process)
    • Developing, monitoring Key Performance Indicators ( Sotck level ) for the team to drive continuous improvement
    • Monitoring of customer orders, realization of inventories.

Formations

  • APICS The Association For Operations Management APICS (Chicago)

    Chicago 2019 - 2020 APICS CPIM Part 1

    Certification, qui valide la connaissance des fondamentaux du management industriel et logistique
    *Comprendre les principaux enjeux et processus du Supply Chain Management.
    *Parler un langage logistique commun et décloisonner les métiers
    * Valider les compétences des professionnels des métiers de la Supply Chain et opter pour une reconnaissance internationale.

  • Université De Toulouse - Jean Jaures

    Toulouse 2009 - 2010 Master II

