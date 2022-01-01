Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hakim CELESTIN
Ajouter
Hakim CELESTIN
FOUMBOT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Idea R S.n.c. di Igor De Ruitz e Sara Tonini
- Cool
1994 - maintenant
Formations
Étudiant (Foumbot)
Foumbot
2016 - 2016
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel