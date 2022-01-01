Menu

Hakim DARRAGI

Courbevoie

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business intelligence
SQL Server 2005/2008
Datawarehousing
Microsoft BI
SSIS
ETL
SSAS
DataStage
SSRS/BO
BI
JDEdwards Suite
SQL Server Integration Services
SAP ERP
SAP
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft SQL Server
Ascential DataStage
Telnet
SQL Server Reporting Services
SQL Server Analysis Services
SQL
SAP Netweaver > SAP BW
SAP Business Connector
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Windows 9x
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Professional
Microsoft SQL Server 2000
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Domain Name Server Protocol
Business Objects
XSL
XML
XHTML
Visual Basic
Symantec Ghost
SAP FI TR
Quark Xpress
Pascal
Partition Magic
PC Anywhere
Oracle
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows NT
Microsoft Windows Millennium
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SharePoint
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft Access
Macromedia Flash
Macromedia Fireworks
Macromedia Dreamweaver
MS-SQLServer 2008R2
MFG/Pro
Lingo
JavaScript
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
Entreprises

  • Business & Decision - BI Team Leader

    Courbevoie 2009 - maintenant • SEPHORA Paris Offshore :
    SQL Server 2005, Microsoft SSIS 2005, Microsoft SSAS 2005, , DataStage 7.5
    Conception du Data Warehouse/Datamart
    Rédaction des spécifications techniques et fonctionnelles
    ETL : Conception et développement des flux d’alimentation de l’ODS/Data Warehouse/Datamart
    Développement des Cubes (budget, vente, stock…)
    Assistance à la recette
    Préparation des livrables pour la mise en production

    • ONTT Tunis:
    SQL Server 2008, Microsoft SSIS 2008, Microsoft SSRS 2008, SharePoint 2010
    Conception du Data Warehouse/Datamart
    Rédaction des spécifications techniques et fonctionnelles
    Conception et développement des flux d’alimentation de l’ODS/Data Warehouse/Datamart à partir de Oracle 10g
    Développement des Cubes
    SSRS 2008 : Développement des Rapports et des tableaux de bord
    SharePoint 2010 : Installation, configuration, création de site, Déploiement BI
    Assistance à la recette
    Préparation des livrables pour la mise en production

    • Vitalait EL Mahdia - Tunisie :
    SQL Server 2008, Microsoft SSIS 2008, Microsoft SSAS 2008.
    Conception du Data Warehouse/Datamart
    Rédaction des spécifications techniques et fonctionnelles
    Conception et développement des flux d’alimentation de l’ODS/Data Warehouse/Datamart à partir de MFG/Pro
    Assistance à la recette
    Mise en production

    • CLC Tunis
    Assistance à la migration de la version de L’ERP JDEDWARDS de XE vers 8.12 (Windows Server 2003 SQL Server 2005) TR 8.97 pour le group CLC

  • MINISIS INC - Consultant Confirmé Systèmes d'informations

    2004 - 2008 • Chef de projet du système d'information du Center du Roi Faisal pour la recherche et les études islamiques Saoudien. Riyadh – Arabie Saoudite.
    • Sous chef de projet du système d'information des annuaires téléphoniques de Maroc Télécoms (Vivendi Universal) : Conception, développement, installation, formation, maintenance et assistance - Maroc Telecom Rabat Maroc.
    • Chef de projet du système d'information documentaire de la faculté de lettres et des sciences humaines – Agdal – Rabat – Maroc.
    • Chef de projet du système d'information documentaire du Centre National de Documentation – CND- Rabat – Maroc.
    • Mission au sein du projet de l'Ecole Mohammadia d'ingénieurs – EMI – Agdal – Rabat – Maroc.
    • Mission au sein du Projet de l’Académie supérieur des études (Tripoli – Libye) : Installation, conception, réalisation, implantation d’une version web et assistance
    • Projet de conception, réalisation et implantation d’une version web (M2l-Online) à l'institut d'économie quantitative (IEQ) à Tunis.
    • Projet de conception, réalisation du système d'information des experts de CAWTAR : Center of Arab Women for Training and Research (Tunisie).
    • Projet de conception, réalisation et implantation d’une version web pour le Ministère de l'eau et d'irrigation Jordanien.
    • Projet de conception, réalisation et implantation d’une version web pour Le Centre d’études et de documentations économiques, juridiques et sociales (CEDEJ) : Egypte.
    • Projet de conception, réalisation et implantation d’une version web pour Le Center du Roi Faisal pour la recherche et les études islamiques Saoudien.
    • La maintenance et la misa à jours de la version Intranet/Internet de BCT (Banque centrale de Tunisie), IRMC (Institut de recherche sur le Maghreb contemporain), AFLI (Arab Federation For Libraries and Information)...

  • Telnet Holding - QA

    paris 2004 - 2004 • Validation GSM : Gamme Sagem.
    • Maintenance préventive : Analyse et reporting des problèmes rencontrés selon les spécifications qui définissent le plan & l'environnement des tests

  • PRO2C - Chef d’équipe, responsable technique et administrateur réseaux

    2003 - 2003 • La mise en place du plateau principal comportant 50 positions:
    • Câblage du réseau local
    • Installation de postes en utilisant la technique du clonage des disques dure: ghost, en tenant compte du rôle de la position (agent/superviseur)
    • Configuration et gestions des adresses IP
    • Configuration des comptes téléphone IP CISCO.
    • Administration, Supervision et maintenance du plateau principal
    • Opération AXISANTE : appels entrants, conception et développement du système de suivie des appels (PHP/MySQL).
    • Opération enquêtes des Interviews, appels sortants, conception et développement des questionnaires et éditions des statistiques (ASKIA).
    • Former les nouveaux recrutés : Informatique générale, initiation sur Internet, architecture des ordinateurs, architecture des réseaux, le système de suivi de l'opération AXISANTE, les questionnaires de l'opération enquêtes.

  • Teleperformance - Télé conseillé

    Asnières sur Seine 2002 - 2003

Formations

  • SUPTECH International University (Tunisia) (Tunisie)

    Tunisie 2010 - 2012 Diplôme national d'ingénieur

  • INSAT (Institut National Des Sciences Appliqués Et De Technologies) (Tunis)

    Tunis 1998 - 2003 Diplôme universitaire de technologies