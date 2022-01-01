Menu

Hakim ELAMRANI

MEKNES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • international logestics support - Gerant

    2015 - maintenant Expert en messagerie international porte feuille important sur la région de fes meknes

  • Dernier poste responsable d agence TNT a meknes - Responsable d agence

    2007 - maintenant

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau