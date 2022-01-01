Hakim FOURAR

-
EPOS Health Management
- IT engineer
2013 - 2015
-
Thales Communications
- IT manager
Colombes
2006 - 2011
- Managing and supervising the IT infrastructure at Mobily (GSM provider) (15 servers, 20 workstations) and Following the IT operations in the NOC (Network Operations Center).
- Installation, customization and administration of (CTM HA 9.1) Cisco Transport Manager in High Availability configuration to administer 200 Network Elements ONS 15454 and ONS 15660 through Saudi Arabia (system SDH and DWDM / Solaris 10, VERITAS 5.1).
- Installation, implementation and support of systems infrastructure (operating systems (Solaris /Sparc & Windows server, databases (Oracle 10g), backups (systems & databases), VERITAS (Storage Foundation HA 5.1, Volume Replicator 5.1 , Cluster server 5.1) )
- Negotiating the hardware, software and technical support acquisitions (Oracle, Sun, Symantec, Cisco, JDSU, Symmetricom, Keymile, hardware suppliers, …)
- Supervision of the development team to develop IT applications (trouble ticket system, inventory system,).
- Installation, configuration and Administration of the network equipment’s (Cisco Routers & Switches: 4507, 3750, 3400, and 2950); Timescan: managing two cesium clocks, one GPS clock, and six synchronization units Timeprovider; RFTS: Remote Fiber Test System to determine the fiber cut location using OTDR; UNEM system to manage six UMUX1500 NEs for E1 traffic and Ciscoworks to manage the DCN network.
- Training Cisco Info Center products (Netcool Omnibus, WebTop, Precision TN, Impact, Reporter)
Environment: Windows XP, 2003/2008, Solaris 9/10, Linux Redhat, VERITAS, Oracle/Unix, V.Basic, SQL Server, VMware, IOS, OSPF, SNMP
-
King Saud University, Riyadh
- Assistant professor
2006 - 2012
Courses: System analysis and design, Web applications development (ASP.Net, Ajax, JSP, JSF, Servlets, XHTML, ADO.Net, MySQL, JDBC, JAX-WS, SOAP), Project management, Distributed systems Management.
-
Prince Sultan University
- Assistant Professor
2003 - 2006
- Courses: Object Oriented Programming with C++, Computer Network, Internet development (ASP.Net, Ajax, JSP, Servlets, JSP, JSF, XHTML, ADO.Net, MySQL, ODBC, JDBC, SOAP)
- Technical Committee chairman,
- Participation in the design and development of the School Management System (Schedule, Attendance, Advisory, Help Desk, Library)
Environment: Windows 2000/XP, ASP.Net, ADO.Net, Oracle
-
SAP
- Software engineer
Paris
2001 - 2002
- Design and development of a travel expense system for notebooks and PDA devices
Environment: Windows 2000, J2EE (JSP, EJB), JBuilder, R3/SAP, UML, Rational Rose, HTML, XML, BusinessHTML, FlowLogic, JavaScript, Tomcat, ITS
-
Gemalto
- Design engineer
Meudon
1999 - 2001
Analysis, design, development and implementation of smart card based applications (replenishment server for prepaid cards, loyalty program, smart card management system, smart access authentication system)
Specification of the systems architecture and management of the project progress
Elaboration of the functional and technical documentation
Environment: Unix (HP-UX), Windows 2000/NT4, C++ (Unix & Windows), MFC, COM, Visual Basic, ActiveX, Java Card , Java(JBuilder), JNI, TCP/IP, Sockets, Oracle, PRO*C, PL/SQL, Perl, Apache, JSP, Servlets, JRun, LDAP, EMV, PKI, PKCS, PC/SC, Plug-in & Snapping SDK, Install-Shield.
-
ATAIS
- IT Consultant
1998 - 1999
Design and development of an automatic mailing system
Environment: Windows 95/NT, AMC Designer, Power Builder, Sybase, OLE
Migration of the network traffic control system from Windows NT to Linux platform
Environment: Windows NT, Linux, Delphi, Free-Pascal.
Design, development and implementation of statistics edition and optical survey sheets management software for meals evaluation
Environment: Windows 3.11/95/NT, AMC Designer, Power-Builder, Sybase, Excel, DDE