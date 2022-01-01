Hakim FOURAR

• More than 18 years’ experience in managing, designing, developing and implementing IT projects.

• Administration of UNIX and Windows servers (Solaris 9, 10, Windows servers, VERITAS 5.1, Oracle 9i, 10g.

• Administration of the Mobily GSM Network: CTM-HA (200 NEs (ONS-15454/15600 SDH&DWDM), IBM Tivoli Netcool , CiscoWorks (200 Cisco Switches 4705, 3400, 3700, 2900), Remote Fiber Test System through Saudi Arabia, Timescan with two cesium clocks, one GSM reference, and 6 synchronization units.

• Writing publications and technical reports.

• Teaching computer sciences, technical support and training.





Mes compétences :

Unix

PostgreSQL

Java

Cisco IOS

MySQL

C++

JavaScript

Linux