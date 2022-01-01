Menu

Hakim FOURAR

En résumé

• More than 18 years’ experience in managing, designing, developing and implementing IT projects.
• Administration of UNIX and Windows servers (Solaris 9, 10, Windows servers, VERITAS 5.1, Oracle 9i, 10g.
• Administration of the Mobily GSM Network: CTM-HA (200 NEs (ONS-15454/15600 SDH&DWDM), IBM Tivoli Netcool , CiscoWorks (200 Cisco Switches 4705, 3400, 3700, 2900), Remote Fiber Test System through Saudi Arabia, Timescan with two cesium clocks, one GSM reference, and 6 synchronization units.
• Writing publications and technical reports.
• Teaching computer sciences, technical support and training.


Mes compétences :
Unix
PostgreSQL
Java
Cisco IOS
MySQL
C++
JavaScript
Linux

Entreprises

  • EPOS Health Management - IT engineer

    2013 - 2015

  • Thales Communications - IT manager

    Colombes 2006 - 2011 - Managing and supervising the IT infrastructure at Mobily (GSM provider) (15 servers, 20 workstations) and Following the IT operations in the NOC (Network Operations Center).
    - Installation, customization and administration of (CTM HA 9.1) Cisco Transport Manager in High Availability configuration to administer 200 Network Elements ONS 15454 and ONS 15660 through Saudi Arabia (system SDH and DWDM / Solaris 10, VERITAS 5.1).
    - Installation, implementation and support of systems infrastructure (operating systems (Solaris /Sparc & Windows server, databases (Oracle 10g), backups (systems & databases), VERITAS (Storage Foundation HA 5.1, Volume Replicator 5.1 , Cluster server 5.1) )
    - Negotiating the hardware, software and technical support acquisitions (Oracle, Sun, Symantec, Cisco, JDSU, Symmetricom, Keymile, hardware suppliers, …)
    - Supervision of the development team to develop IT applications (trouble ticket system, inventory system,).
    - Installation, configuration and Administration of the network equipment’s (Cisco Routers & Switches: 4507, 3750, 3400, and 2950); Timescan: managing two cesium clocks, one GPS clock, and six synchronization units Timeprovider; RFTS: Remote Fiber Test System to determine the fiber cut location using OTDR; UNEM system to manage six UMUX1500 NEs for E1 traffic and Ciscoworks to manage the DCN network.
    - Training Cisco Info Center products (Netcool Omnibus, WebTop, Precision TN, Impact, Reporter)
    Environment: Windows XP, 2003/2008, Solaris 9/10, Linux Redhat, VERITAS, Oracle/Unix, V.Basic, SQL Server, VMware, IOS, OSPF, SNMP

  • King Saud University, Riyadh - Assistant professor

    2006 - 2012 Courses: System analysis and design, Web applications development (ASP.Net, Ajax, JSP, JSF, Servlets, XHTML, ADO.Net, MySQL, JDBC, JAX-WS, SOAP), Project management, Distributed systems Management.

  • Prince Sultan University - Assistant Professor

    2003 - 2006 - Courses: Object Oriented Programming with C++, Computer Network, Internet development (ASP.Net, Ajax, JSP, Servlets, JSP, JSF, XHTML, ADO.Net, MySQL, ODBC, JDBC, SOAP)
    - Technical Committee chairman,
    - Participation in the design and development of the School Management System (Schedule, Attendance, Advisory, Help Desk, Library)
    Environment: Windows 2000/XP, ASP.Net, ADO.Net, Oracle

  • SAP - Software engineer

    Paris 2001 - 2002 - Design and development of a travel expense system for notebooks and PDA devices
    Environment: Windows 2000, J2EE (JSP, EJB), JBuilder, R3/SAP, UML, Rational Rose, HTML, XML, BusinessHTML, FlowLogic, JavaScript, Tomcat, ITS

  • Gemalto - Design engineer

    Meudon 1999 - 2001  Analysis, design, development and implementation of smart card based applications (replenishment server for prepaid cards, loyalty program, smart card management system, smart access authentication system)
     Specification of the systems architecture and management of the project progress
     Elaboration of the functional and technical documentation
    Environment: Unix (HP-UX), Windows 2000/NT4, C++ (Unix & Windows), MFC, COM, Visual Basic, ActiveX, Java Card , Java(JBuilder), JNI, TCP/IP, Sockets, Oracle, PRO*C, PL/SQL, Perl, Apache, JSP, Servlets, JRun, LDAP, EMV, PKI, PKCS, PC/SC, Plug-in & Snapping SDK, Install-Shield.

  • ATAIS - IT Consultant

    1998 - 1999  Design and development of an automatic mailing system
    Environment: Windows 95/NT, AMC Designer, Power Builder, Sybase, OLE
     Migration of the network traffic control system from Windows NT to Linux platform
    Environment: Windows NT, Linux, Delphi, Free-Pascal.
     Design, development and implementation of statistics edition and optical survey sheets management software for meals evaluation
    Environment: Windows 3.11/95/NT, AMC Designer, Power-Builder, Sybase, Excel, DDE

Formations

Réseau