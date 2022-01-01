Menu

Hakim HADJOUT

PARIS

Support niveau 2.

Mes compétences :
Filemaker
Support
FileMaker Pro for Windows
Mac OS X
WordPress
TCP/IP
Siebel
PC Hardware
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Macromedia Dreamweaver
LAN/WAN
Joomla!
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol
Citrix Winframe
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Adobe CC
Adobe
Active Directory

Entreprises

  • Société Générale (groupe Jems) - Technicien support Informatique N2

    2016 - maintenant

  • Hakim Hadjout - Freelance Développeur FileMaker

    2010 - 2016 Spécialisée dans le domaine de FileMaker, ma mission est de vous offrir des solutions logicielles FM innovantes qui vous permettra d'optimiser toutes activités de votre entreprise. Neuf ans d'expérience acquises au sein de l'équipe technique FileMaker basé à Paris me permet de vous offrir le meilleur dans le Conseil, Supports, et surtout le développements des logiciels FileMaker.


    Je développe des solutions logicielles sur mesure. Voici quelques clients que je tiens à remercier et qui m'ont fait confiance :
    - Développement de la base de donnes ‘Colactation’ - Cabinet médicale – ibclc-Paris.com - Paris
    - Développement de ‘Org& Sponsoring‘ - pour Rivington, cabinet de conseil en affaires publiques - Paris
    - Conception et la maintenance de l’application ‘Attaché de Presse’ - Agence Observatoire – 75014 Paris
    -Développement d’applications : G.immo, Optilop (Gestion du stock), DoseCIM – Algérie

  • FileMaker - FileMaker Analyste Support | chef d'équipe (Région EMEA)

    2001 - 2009 FileMaker France : 17, avenue George V 75008 Paris.
    - Je vérifiais la conformité des procédures selon les règles internes et je rédigeais des rapports
    hebdomadaire destinés à la hiérarchie (Nombre d'appels, emails, incidents, demandes, ...).
    - Assurer de façon réactive et efficace le support et le diagnostic à distance (téléphone/emails) des
    problèmes techniques rencontrés par les utilisateurs (installation, utilisation, réseau).
    - Gestion des Bugs reportés par nos clients de l'ouverture à la clôture du ticket. ;
    - Conception et le développement des solutions (outils) sous FileMaker destinées aux tâches quotidiennes
    (gestions des clients, tâches, newsletters, statistiques et la bases de connaissance).
    - Assistance aux développeurs (Formule de calcul, scripts) avec prise en main à distance (TeamV, VNC). ;
    - Modérateur des Forums FileMaker (interface entre le service support et la clientèle).

  • Kodak - Kodak, Support technique Niveau 2.

    Maisons-Alfort 2000 - 2000 Sykes Europe (Insourcing) : Calder House Pentland Gait, 599 Calder Rd, Edinburgh EH11 4GA, Royaume-Uni.
    Réception d'appel, résolution d'incidents sur les imprimantes, appareils numériques et les scanners de la marque, clôture du ticket et/ou déclenchement d'une intervention auprès du support de proximité.

  • Real.com - Real.com, Support technique Niveau 1

    1999 - 2000 Sykes Europe (Insourcing) : Calder House Pentland Gait, 599 Calder Rd, Edinburgh EH11 4GA, Royaume-Uni.
    Réception d'appel, diagnostic de la panne, résolution de l'incident par l'outil de prise de main à distance,
    clôture du ticket et/ou escalade au niveau supérieur.

  • Intel - Agent de liaison

    Meudon 1999 - 1999 Agent de liaison, assistance à la clientèle Intel.
    Sykes Europe (Insourcing) : Calder House Pentland Gait, 599 Calder Rd, Edinburgh EH11 4GA, Royaume-Uni.
    Détection et résolution des problèmes soulevés par la hotline (niveau 1), résolutions d'incidents avec prise en
    main à distance et Suivi des demandes.

Formations

  • FITEC (Nanterre)

    Nanterre 2016 - maintenant NA